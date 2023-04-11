The recent video of the Tibetan religious leader, the Dalai Lama, kissing a minor and asking him to “suck” his tongue has caused thousands of reactions worldwide from people pointing out the abuse by the Buddhist leader.

The scandal prompted the dalai lama to apologize for “the damage his words have caused.”

This case once again brings to light other facts of alleged denounced and investigated sexual abuses that dot the highest echelons of Tibetan Buddhism and to members close to its top leader, who has even declared that he knew about it decades ago.

What is known about the recent scandal

A video of an event attended by the Buddhist leader in February recently went viral, featuring Tenzin Gyatso -better known as the 14th Dalai Lama- kissing a child on the mouth and asking him to “suck” his tongue.

The images quickly circulated on social networks and media worldwide, prompting the 87-year-old Buddhist leader to issue a statement apologizing for the incident that has caused a wave of rejection.

The video was recorded on February 28, during an audience with the Dalai Lama in McLeod Ganj, a suburb of Dharamsala in northern India, where the spiritual leader lives in exile since the failure of the 1951 Tibetan uprising against Chinese power.

The video was recorded on February 28, during an audience with the Dalai Lama in McLeod Ganj, a suburb of Dharamsala in northern India.

According to a statement published on his Twitter account and on his website, “His Holiness often makes fun of the people he meets innocently and playfullyeven in public and on camera,” the statement read.

Some netizens called her attitude “disgusting” and “absolutely unhealthy”.

The Indian government did not immediately comment on the images or the commotion caused, while the Dalai Lama’s office said it would not comment further than his statement.

The video was not accessible on Chinese social networks, which routinely censor the dalai lama’s content..

Beijing views him as a dangerous separatist who advocates an independent Tibet and forbids displaying his likeness or any public display of devotion to him.

Tenzin Gyatso, the Dalai Lama who has been the highest religious leader of Tibet for more than 80 years

February 22 marked the 83rd anniversary of the announcement of the fourteenth reincarnation of the Buddha of Compassion, known as the Dalai Lama.

It was in 1940 that Tenzin Gyatso, just a four-year-old boy, became the highest religious leader and politician of the country. Since then, he has spent more than 60 years in exile, due to the latent fear that he would be kidnapped by Chinese officials.

The Dalai Lama did not want to be received by political leaders. Photo: Vincent Kessler / REUTERS

In 1959, nine years after communist China invaded Tibet, the dalai lama escaped from his palace, resulting in caused a revolt that was intertwined with separatist intentions in tibet.

China violently suppressed the protests, while Gyatso took refuge in India.

However, the tension over Tibet never ceasedinterventionist actions continued for several decades until the Dalai Lama called for the liberation of Tibet in the late eighties, without the use of violence.

This argument earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989.

In 2011, the Buddhist leader resigned as the country’s political leader, continuing only as the highest spiritual exponent of Tibetan Buddhism.

Now 87 years old and with various health problems, many Tibetans fear that when he dies, the Chinese government will intervene in the appointment of the new Dalai Lama.

Abuses committed by leaders of Tibetan Buddhism

This is not the first time that the top religious leader has been embroiled in a scandal; in 2019, the dalai lama has already had to apologize for saying that if a woman were to succeed him, she would have to be “attractive”. These comments, in an interview with the BBC, caused enormous controversy.

I already knew these things… it’s nothing new

But in addition to controversies involving the highest religious leader, there is also a series of investigations and accusations within other members of Tibetan Buddhism.. These scandals were denounced in 2018 and disseminated on social networks through the hashtag #MeTooGuru.

14th Dalai Lama (1989): Tenzin Gyatso, Tibetan spiritual leader, made visible the internal conflict in Tibet, where he always called for union.

Mipham Rinpoche

One of them is Mipham Rinpoche, known as the Sakyong -king in Spanish-, whose devoted followers make vows to follow him, binding throughout all lives.

In June 2018, a former teacher published a report denouncing that the Sakyong had for years sexually abused and exploited some of his most devoted followers.

The women cited in the report spoke of drunken groping and forced sexual favors.

The report said that the top leadership of Shambhala – an organization whose motto is “Making an Enlightened Society Possible” – they knew about the misconduct and covered it up.

The Sakyong apologized and admitted his “associations” with women in the community, some of whom “shared experiences of feeling wronged as a result.”

However, this was not enough for his followers, who They demanded more severity.

Because of this, the governing council of Shambhala International resigned en masse, “for the sake of starting a healing process for our community.”

Aggression of #Dalai Lama the child is not an isolated event

in 2018 #MeTooGuru denounced sexual abuse of girls and boys by Buddhists.

sogyal lakar

Another Tibetan religious leader embroiled in a sexual abuse scandal was Sogyal Lakar, Tibetan Buddhist teacher close to the Dalai Lama and accused of widespread physical and sexual abuse.

Lakar, better known as Sogyal Rinpoche, sold millions of books and He was considered the best known Tibetan Buddhist teacher after the Dalai Lama. He passed away in 2019 at the age of 72.

Accusations of physical and sexual abuse dogged Lakar, although he was never found guilty of any crime.

In 1994, a woman filed a $10 million lawsuit for sexual, mental, and physical abuse. However, the case was resolved without the need to go to trial.



“Some students… have been subjected to severe physical, sexual and emotional abuse by him,” stated a report investigating Lakar’s abuse.

The investigation added that the group’s senior officials failed to act despite learning of the allegations. Despite the accusations, many of Lakar’s followers remained loyal to him.

The Dalai Lama knew about these abuses decades ago

In 2018, after meeting with four people who claimed to have survived sexual assaults in European Buddhist communities, the dalai lama has admitted to knowledge of abuses in Buddhist circles since the 1990s.

“I already knew these things… it’s nothing new,” he said in an interview with a Dutch public television channel, adding that “someone mentioned a problem of sexual accusations” 25 years ago.

The dalai lama denounced that those who commit abuses “they don’t care about the Buddha’s teachings” and that he “has systematically denounced such irresponsible and unethical behavior.”

