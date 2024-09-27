The scandalous Australian porn model Bonnie Blue, who slept with 137 men during another sex tour in the UK, had her phone stolen, after which they tried to blackmail her. About this reports Daily Star.

The 25-year-old model said that in Nottingham an attacker broke into her meeting with fans who came to star in explicit videos with her. He stole Blue’s phone and then threatened to release all of her videos.

The thief demanded a ransom, but the Australian woman did not pay and immediately remotely erased all information from the stolen device. According to her, the attacker was never able to unlock it. “Sharing my location online was a risk, but one worth taking,” Blue said. “Even though they robbed me, tried to blackmail me and threatened me.”

The model also said that sex with fans has enriched her, but she will “always be a target for bad guys.” She noted that she did not attach much importance to the incident, since it ended relatively well. “I’m more angry at myself because I forgot that not all people are good,” she concluded.

Previously, Blue said that she was going to film explicit content with the participation of 130 men in three British cities in a month. However, she managed to exceed this target in just a week in Nottingham.