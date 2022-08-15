Boca Juniors saved a point in a 0-0 draw against Racing, who squandered many chances to keep the three points and turned goalkeeper Agustín Rossi into the figure of the classic played on Sunday, at the end of the thirteenth date of the Professional League-2022 of Argentine soccer.

Racing was clearly superior for a long time, with a more dynamic and aggressive game against a Boca that decided to play a counterattack, and in this context the Academy generated at least a dozen situations that it did not know how to take advantage of, between failures in the definition and several interventions by goalkeeper Rossi.

Boca was disjointed and slow for almost an hour, but improved markedly with the changes in the second half and in the last minutes they had a Racing against the ropes that had missed their chances and even saved themselves in the last play of the match, in a shot of the Colombian frank fabra that Mura cleared over the goal line.

The incredible penalty that judge Rapallini did not whistle

The classic ended with a strong controversy over an alleged penalty favorable to Boca, for a hand on the wheel jonathan gomez in the Racing area, but the referee Fernando Rapallini considered that there was no infraction after observing the action in the VAR and ended the match.

The tie in Avellaneda was not a good result for Racing, which with several equalities in the championship begins to move away from the leader Atlético Tucumán, and neither for Boca, which was outperformed in several sections, beyond the controversy of the last play, that could have given him the victory.

Vélez Sarsfield and Gimnasia drew 1-1, a result that did not help either of them, because Fortín has accumulated nine games without winning in the local tournament, and Lobo missed the opportunity to be one point behind the leader Atlético Tucumán , which is now three units away.

Abiel Osorio (71) put Vélez in front, but immediately Leonardo Morales (75) tied Lobo, in a match that was played behind closed doors due to the sanction against the Vélez club, as a result of the incidents caused by his fans in the match against Talleres for the Copa Libertadores.

Argentinos Juniors regained victory after three games and got a good win over Unión with a double by Paraguayan gunner Gabriel Ávalos (35 and 87), and with these three points they were once again the protagonist, five units behind the leader, while the santafesinos left an undefeated seven matches.

In a match between two teams that had just been eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, Estudiantes returned to victory after three games and on the last play of the match they beat Talleres 1-0 with a goal by Leonardo Heredia ( 90+3), a result that allows him to join the fight to enter the international cups of 2023.

