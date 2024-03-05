King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand cannot transfer rights to the throne to anyone

A succession crisis is brewing in Thailand. The country has been ruled since 2016 by 71-year-old King Maha Vajiralongkorn, known for his Game of Thrones-style behavior: he married his cousin, embezzled the treasury and appointed a poodle as an air marshal. Age and illness force him to look for a successor, but no one seems suitable for this role. Mahi's sons suffer from congenital diseases or cannot wear the crown for other reasons, and her beloved daughter has been in a coma for two years.

Unlike European monarchs, in Thailand kings still enjoy full power. The country has strict laws against insulting the king, violation of which can result in imprisonment for up to 15 years. There is a known case where the reason for arrest was a harmless joke about the royal dog. In total, since 2020, about 300 opponents of the monarchy have been jailed, including at least 20 minors.

The second feature of Thailand's monarchs is their wealth. In 2018, Maha Vajiralongkorn received for personal use of resources that for 80 years were controlled by the Crown Property Office – a government organization that can be compared to the Russian National Welfare Fund. The embezzled wealth amounted to approximately $40 billion. For comparison, the fortune of the British King Charles III is estimated at only two billion dollars – this is 20 times less.

Outside of Thailand, people first started talking about Maha Vajiralongkorn in 2011, when he had not yet become king. Some scandalous facts of his life were mentioned in leaked diplomatic correspondence published by Wikileaks. In secret reports, then-US Ambassador to Thailand Eric John claimedthat Maha is infected with HIV or hepatitis C and lives almost constantly in a sanatorium near Munich with his mistress and poodle Fufu.

People will find it difficult to accept his current wife, Princess Srirasmi, as queen after an obscene video from Fufu's birthday party was widely circulated, showing Srirasmi wearing only a thong from diplomatic correspondence of the US Ambassador to Thailand

By the time of his coronation in 2019, Maha managed to get divorced and remarry. His new chosen one was 40-year-old Suthida Tijay, a former flight attendant who headed his personal security. A few months later, the king appointed his mistress Sininat as a noble royal consort. According to rumors, he planned to make her the second queen, but Sininat did not get along with Suthida and disappeared for a long time. It later became known that she spent several months in the notorious Lat Yao prison.

One of Sininat’s opponents, according to rumors, was Mahi’s sister, Princess Sirindhorn. In 2021, she was unexpectedly hospitalized with severely broken ankles and was unable to walk for several months. Former Reuters Bangkok bureau chief Andrew McGregor Marshall wrote citing his own sources at the court that Maha lost his temper and broke the princess’s legs with a cane when she asked him not to marry Sininat.

King Maha, Queen Suthida and Princess Bajrakitiyabha Photo: Pool/Reuters

Mahi had four wives and seven children

Maha Vajiralongkorn was married four times. In 1977, the future king married his cousin, Princess Mom Luang Soamsavali Kitiyakara. Three years later they separated, but the divorce was officially filed only in 1993. In 1978, Mahi and his first wife had a daughter, Princess Bajrakitiyabha.

Actress Yuvadhida Polpraset became the mother of Mahi's five more children. She was the future king's mistress even before he divorced his sister. In 1994, Maha and Yuvathida officially registered their marriage, but family happiness was short-lived: two years later, the king accused his wife of adultery with 60-year-old Thai Air Marshal Anand Rotsamhan.

Yuvathida had to flee abroad and raise her four sons alone – Maha refused to even pay for their education. He decided to leave her daughter, Princess Sirivannavari, in Thailand and raised him himself. Only she retained the royal title; the other children of Yuvathida did not have the right to be called princes.

After the escape of his second wife, Maha appointed his toy poodle Fufu as the new air marshal and found a third wife, the commoner Srirasmi Akharaphongpricha. It was she who appeared in the obscene video that the American ambassador mentioned. Srirasmi's only child, 19-year-old Prince Dipangkorn, is believed to have a congenital disorder that could prevent him from succeeding. He is rumored to be developmentally delayed.

A few months after the video was published, Srirasmi was stripped of her title due to corruption allegations, and the poodle died. Her parents spent several years in prison for insulting the king, and she herself has been under house arrest ever since. This also does not add legitimacy to Dipangkorn.

King Maha with his eldest daughter, Princess Bajrakitiyabha Photo: Wason Wanichakorn / AP

A disgraced prince who sold vacuum cleaners in the USA unexpectedly became a contender for the throne.

In Thailand, the king himself decides which of his descendants will inherit the throne. The law does not dictate his choice, but it does impose some restrictions on him. In particular, under no circumstances can a prince or princess who marries a foreigner or a foreigner become a monarch. At one time, you could even lose your title for this: this is exactly what happened in 1972 with Mahi’s older sister, Princess Ubolratana, who married an American.

Until recently, the most likely successor to Mahi was the daughter of his first wife, Princess Bajrakitiyabha. This was not officially announced, but she was clearly being prepared for inheritance. She regularly participated in official ceremonies and events, worked as a diplomat in Austria and was a goodwill ambassador to the United Nations.

In December 2022, the princess unexpectedly collapsed while walking her dog. According to rumors, the heir to the throne survived a rupture of a cerebral aneurysm and has since been in a coma. There is almost no hope that she will come to her senses.

A few months later, unexpectedly in Thailand I arrived Wacharesorn Wiwatarawong, 42, is the son of the king's second wife and has spent most of his life in exile. Vacharesorn recently lived in the United States.

Vacharesorn grew up far from the palaces and wealth of his father, at one time selling vacuum cleaners to make ends meet, but eventually trained as a lawyer and in this capacity achieved some success

In Thailand, his visit was taken as a sign that Maha had found a new successor – otherwise Vacharesorn simply would not have been allowed into the country. He really behaved like royalty: he visited the palace temple and the center for children from low-income families, and after statedthat the law on insulting the monarch should be relaxed.

Although Vacharesorn does not officially have the title of prince, by that time there were almost no other contenders for the throne: his older brother is married to an American, and the younger brother, although he has monarchical claims, suffers from a serious congenital illness. He has neurofibromatosis type II, which causes tumors in the brain and spinal cord. Due to a genetic disorder, he hears almost nothing and has a somewhat unusual appearance.

Possible contender for the throne is the son of King Vacharesorn Wiwataravong Photo: Peerapon Boonyakiat / Keystone Press Agency / Globallookpress.com

The pretender to the throne has an American wife who will prevent him from becoming king

Recently, the Daily Beast found outthat problems with inheritance also threaten Vacharesorn. Most likely, he will not be able to inherit the crown because of his wife, American Eliza Garafano. They have two children who are also US citizens.

In conversations with acquaintances, Vacharesorn claimed that he was already divorced, so there were no obstacles to succession to the throne. In a conversation with The Daily Beast, he refused to confirm his words and said that the divorce process was ongoing. Meanwhile, the publication's sources claim that his wife has suspended the divorce proceedings and intends to seek to have her rights as the prince's wife recognized in Thailand.

Vach (Vacharesorn) is still married to Elisa and they still live together, but he would really like to keep this and his children a secret, as this could interfere with his claim to the throne source Daily Beast

Vach (Vacharesorn) and Eliza were married for many years, but since Vacharesorn began to lay claim to the throne, he tries to hide it and tells people that he is divorced. He even does this in public comments on social media. source Daily Beast

How Maha plans to solve this problem is still unknown. But it will have to be solved: his age and health will not allow him to shelve this problem. In addition, during Maha's reign, the popularity of the monarchy dropped significantly. After mass protests swept Thailand several years ago, a party aimed at limiting royal power won the elections.