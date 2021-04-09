Note to readers: EL PAÍS offers openly all the content of the Future Planet section for its daily and global contribution to the 2030 Agenda. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has a list of 220 territories in which vaccination against covid-19 should have already started. At least, that was the goal set at the beginning of this year: that in the first 100 days of 2021, doses would have started to be administered in all. This Saturday, April 10, the deadline will be met and the objective has not been achieved: in 14 countries there is still no trace of vaccines, as recognized by the organization itself. “Some of them have not requested vaccines, others are not yet ready and others plan to start in the next few weeks or months,” said the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference.

More information

Adhanom has detailed that 194 countries and economies have begun with the supply of vaccines, and another 12 will begin to do so shortly, since they have just received the first or will arrive in the next few days. But this has not been the only strategy failure: the goal of distributing 100 million doses through the Covax program, the initiative led by the WHO, has not been achieved., United Nations and the Alliance for Vaccines (GAVI) to guarantee access to the vaccine in developing countries. Their ultimate goal is to deliver 2,000 million this year to the entire world, 80% of them to these countries with the greatest economic difficulties, but in the first six weeks of shipments since the first shipment arrived in Ghana on February 24, only they have mobilized 38 million. Of this amount, more than 37 million are from the AstraZeneca company. The delay, according to the WHO, is due to the fact that the main pharmaceutical companies associated with Covax (AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, and the Serum Institute of India) are optimizing their production processes in the initial phase of the launch.

Of the more than 700 million doses administered on the planet, 87% have been inoculated in richer countries and only 0.2% have gone to lower-income countries

In the case of the Serum Institute, in addition, the delay is occurring because India, the country where the production is located, is facing a serious second wave of the pandemic, which has led national authorities to increase the vaccination rate and that has caused a reduction in the doses destined for export.

Adhanom has insisted that vaccination is still very unequal in the world, since of the more than 700 million doses administered on the planet today, 87% have been inoculated in the richest countries and only 0 2% have gone to the lowest-income countries, something that the highest representative of the WHO has described as a “scandalous imbalance.” “In high-income countries, on average, one in four people has already been vaccinated, while in poor nations only one in 500 has been immunized,” he denounced.

The threat of increasing inequality

The Ethiopian expert has added that the bilateral agreements and donations that some countries choose to make outside the Covax program “threaten to increase inequality in vaccination” and has warned that the shortage of doses “fuels nationalism and the use of vaccines. vaccines for diplomatic purposes ”.

“We need the continued support of governments and manufacturers, because every time a bilateral agreement is reached without going through Covax, that means less dose for the program,” added the executive director of the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, Seth Berkley. The American has expressed confidence that Covax’s current supply problems will be resolved in the second half of the year. “And we can benefit from increased production capacity.”

In this context, Adhanom has announced that the WHO, together with other Covax partners, is “working on various options to accelerate production and supply.” “We are in talks with the Government of India about the supply of vaccines through the Serum Institute. We are working to accelerate the release and deployment of SK Bio vaccines in South Korea. We are trying to expedite the delivery of the J&J vaccine. We are accelerating the review of more vaccines, including those for Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Gamaleya. We continue to seek donations of doses from countries that have enough to cover their entire population multiple times, not several months from now, but now. We are in talks with several countries as we try to expand global manufacturing capacity, “he listed.

In this sense, the Director of Regulation and Prequalification of the WHO, Rogério Gaspar, has advanced that the Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines are “in the final stages of evaluation.” In the same way, he announced that the WHO vaccine technical advisory group will meet on April 26: “We hope that at least one of the two to be evaluated at that meeting.”

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO in Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe here to our ‘newsletter’.