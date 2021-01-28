In spring 2018, it appeared to be the biggest scandal in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany. The Bremen branch of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (Bamf) had allegedly granted abusive asylum for years, its leader Ulrike B. was suspended and charged and her successor, who had been sent to Bremen from Bavaria in the meantime, spoke of “at least 3332” asylum cases that were incorrectly processed in Bremen were. The public prosecutor’s office finally assumed 1200 cases between 2013 and 2016 and at times deployed an investigation team of more than 40 people to clarify the allegations. After 15 months of work, there were only 121 cases. The Bremen Regional Court finally accepted 22 of them for trial in November; for the rest it saw “no criminal offense” given. Last December, the prosecution abandoned the sails and decided not to appeal against the court’s decision. On Wednesday, the Interior Committee in the Bundestag reviewed the events of that time.

Greens: The Federal Office was damaged

As quickly as the scandal shrank – which the Tagesspiegel also treated as such at the beginning – its immediate consequences were tangible. The then Bamf President Jutta Cordt lost her office after just one and a half years due to the allegedly dire conditions in Bremen, while the Bremen authority Ulrike B. was a serious criminal. Seven of their employees were also investigated – State Secretary Stephan Mayer spoke at the time of “highly criminal and gang-like” action, until he was forbidden by a court. Little remained of that either: the investigations against the seven have been discontinued, a hotel bill for 65 euros remains from the allegations against Ulrike B, the suspicion of data falsification and the disclosure of official secrets. All of this will soon be negotiated in Bremen.

Politically dramatic, however, says the Green Bundestag member Luise Amtsberg, the public damage to the authority “was.” The Bamf needs the trust of the population that it will essentially make the right decisions. The fact that the Federal Ministry of the Interior allowed this trust to be damaged, that ammunition was delivered to the AfD with it, was unspeakable, both in terms of this acceptance and in terms of the presumption of innocence. “There were” blatant abuses at the Federal Office, “but the had political causes, says Amtsberg: Seehofer’s predecessors Hans-Peter Friedrich (CSU) and Thomas de Maizière (CDU) had underestimated the backlog of asylum applications, there was a lack of staff, the officials had worked beyond the limit. Amtsberg, refugee policy spokeswoman for her group, said the Tagesspiegel that of course that did not play a role in the meeting of the Interior Committee:

Union: It wasn’t nothing

“For years, the Union has ignored increasing numbers of asylum applications. This has led to a continual deterioration in conditions in Bamf.” Their conclusion: “Asylum seekers, the authorities, the officers concerned have been badly damaged. That mustn’t happen anymore. “

Alexander Throm, Union chairman in the Interior Committee, sees the more recent findings of the Bremen judiciary, however, as a sign that “there was not nothing. There have been considerable errors”. After all, there remains a court case against Ulrike B. and the disciplinary proceedings that will follow. On the other hand is “closedLuckily, the result was less than one had originally feared, which is definitely positive. “The” wild excitement everywhere “had” at the time also led to the Bamf improving its control management and reorganizing itself – beyond the new president “. Throm sees opportunities to learn lessons from Bremen: In the future, he hopes for those involved “who will remember in good time that nothing is eaten as hot as boiled.”