Last week, the spotlight was on three of the most important higher education institutions in the United States, when the presidents of the universities of Harvard, Claudine Gay, Pennsylvania (Upenn), Elisabeth Magill, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Sally Kornbluth, were summoned in Congress due to the worrying anti-Semitism in their educational homes.

Such was the controversy after the hearing at the Capitol, that MIT's Kornbluth was forced to resign from her position. The thing is that neither she nor her peers were clear in repudiating anti-Semitism in her institutions. While, none explicitly stated that calling for the genocide of Jews violated their code of conduct on bullying and harassment.

The rector of MIT had to resign

The context of the controversy with the universities

He Antisemitism began to grow exponentially inside and outside universities from the Hamas attacks against Israel, which began on October 7 and left thousands dead. In educational institutions, debates on the matter grew increasingly tense, until requiring the intervention of the United States Congress itself.

Thus, the three leaders were summoned to a hearing, where They were expressly asked if calling for the genocide of the Jews violated the code of conduct at their universities.as compiled Univision. It was there when Gay and Magill answered that “It depended on the context.”. Furthermore, the latter clarified that “if the statements were transformed into acts, it could be considered.” Meanwhile, the now former rector of MIT stated that her institution had not had any expression of that type.

Image of the United States Capitol in Washington.

These statements generated a generalized rejection of society and legislatorsespecially because the presentation was televised, at a delicate juncture regarding the bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The immediate reaction of members of Congress was ask for the resignation of the three rectors, a request that took effect in the MIT case. Meanwhile, the management of Harvard and Upenn are on the ropes. In Gay's case, she apologized in her college newspaper, The Crimsonwhere he stated: “When words amplify anguish and pain, I don't know how you can feel anything other than regret.”