The week for the president Joe Biden and the Democrats in America looked good. The chaotic return to power of the Republicans in the House of Representatives (who nearly came to blows during the election process for kevin mccarthy as president of this body of Congress) left exposed, and raw, the deep differences that exist today within the party where the advance of the extreme right has jeopardized the very governance of this powerful branch of the Legislature.

Likewise, the controversy over the case of representative George Santos, a Republican who came to the House in the November elections despite having blatantly lied in his resume, began to weigh like an anchor in the opposition while the Voices calling for his resignation. And to close out the week on a high note, new figures from the Treasury Department appeared indicating that inflation – whose rise last year hit Democrats’ electoral aspirations – had finally begun to fall in the United States from 7.1 in November to 6.5 percent in December thanks in part to declining gasoline prices.

However, the good moment for the Democrats and the president turned sour after the discovery of classified documents in an office that Biden used after leaving the White House (when he was Obama’s ‘vice’) at the beginning of 2017 and in his residence in Delaware. Although the information is still partial, These are at least 20 documents that were found by the president’s lawyers while they were reviewing his personal files.

The case brought to mind the process that is being carried out against former President Donald Trump after the FBI found at least 200 documents – also with the “classified” seal – at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. In fact, late last year, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a Special Prosecutor to handle this investigation and others related to Trump’s years in office.

But within a few hours, the Republicans, already empowered in the House of Representatives, announced an investigation into Biden and demanded the same from Garland, who precisely ended up naming another Special Prosecutor this Thursday to investigate the current president. The subject is highly explosive because Republicans, now with a majority in the lower house, have the power to file impeachment charges against the president and force a trial in the Senate.

On the surface, both events are very similar. According to the Presidential Records Act, which is responsible for handling this type of information, all documents from an outgoing administration must be turned over to the National Archives, which is in charge of preserving and securing them. The retention of said material, when a representative passes to civil life, can lead to legal consequences depending on the circumstances. And Garland, in both cases, was obliged to carry out an investigation.

But a deeper look, at least for now, also reveals big differences. In Trump’s case, The National Archives (AN) detected since the spring of last year that many documents had not been returned when he left the White House.

Initially, the AN recovered 15 boxes and discovered that they included documents with classification marks. The Justice Department, for its part, recovered additional records after issuing a subpoena, but found evidence that Trump had even more.

But it took months for Trump and his aides to respond, blocking investigators’ work, sparking the raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence where nearly 200 additional documents were found.

From the beginning, moreover, the former president has said that it was an illegal maneuver and that behind it there is a political persecution.

Biden’s lawyers, by contrast, immediately informed authorities of the find and returned custody of the documents the next day. Likewise, the current president said this week that from the beginning they are cooperating fully and that The final objective is that all classified documents are in the hands of the authorities in charge of safeguarding their integrity.

In other words, although legally both processes could carry sanctions, Trump’s case is much more serious because it involves, at the very least, possible obstruction of justice.

But in the political arena – which is probably the most significant in the current circumstances – the outcome could be very different.

The Republicans, from the outset, have classified both Biden and the Democrats as “hypocrites” for having criticized Trump in the face of a very similar case. The situation is also being promoted as a clear case of “judicial partisanship” that it fits his narrative that Democrats have used the organs of power to attack conservatives.

In fact, this same week, the new leadership of the House created a new legislative Commission whose purpose is to investigate the instrumentalization of justice, and the cases of Biden and Trump are emerging as first on their agenda.

For Garland, in addition, the new revelations against Biden are going to become a real headache. Despite the fact that he appointed a Special Prosecutor precisely to distance himself (in the United States the Attorney General is appointed by the president), it would be very difficult to justify in political terms that Biden, for example, is acquitted, but Trump ends up being prosecuted, legally. that is correct.

Especially since the former president has already announced his intention to run for the party’s candidacy for the 2024 elections and it would be easy for him to sell the idea that there is a vendetta against him.

By the way, it opens a new flank of attack against Biden, who was just beginning to recover, but now he will have to deal with a Chamber in the hands of the opposition that promises not only to investigate him but members of his family.

But as the analyst says The Washington Post Jennifer Rubin: Republicans won’t have it easy either. “They are in a delicate situation for two reasons. First, if they decide to obsess over the Biden documents, they may well find no major wrongdoing other than that they were mistakenly withheld but promptly returned. And that would be a waste of time that the voters will notice”, affirms the analyst.

Second, Rubin argues, “because if they insist that the President is very serious, they would end up admitting that Trump’s actions, aggravated by his own obstruction, are serious as well. Which would be like shooting the foot of the person who may be his candidate for the elections ”.

The most likely, at least politically, is that despite the differences between the two cases, they end up “self-cancelling” since neither of the two parties is in the best interest of their prospering.

Which is a win for Trump and his allies and a blow to Biden and his, who had hoped to use the Mar-a-Lago incident to torpedo him on the campaign trail.

In the judicial field, the matter is at a different price, since each Special Prosecutor will have to reach his own conclusion that will then be taken to Garland so that he can make a final decision. And, depending on which it is, it could have profound political and electoral implications.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

TIME CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON

On twitter: @sergom68