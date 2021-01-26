It took a murder for the scandal to erupt: that of accommodation in the hotel of minors taken in charge, in the departments, by the services of social assistance to children (ASE). On December 11, 2019, a 17-year-old was fatally stabbed by another, aged 15, in a shabby establishment in Suresnes (Hauts-de-Seine). Both the murderer and the victim, foreign unaccompanied minors (unaccompanied minors), were under the department’s responsibility, but left to fend for themselves – with others – in this hotel. Two days after the murder, a demonstration by social workers from the department pointed out the abandonment of these young people and denounced the lack of places in specialized establishments.

An “unbearable reality” that comes to light

This was not the only consequence of the drama. Ten days later, the ministry entrusted the General Inspectorate of Social Affairs (Igas) with a control mission on the Hauts-de-Seine ASE. Then, at the end of January 2020, the same Igas saw its mission redoubled by a national inventory of the accommodation of protected minors in “unauthorized establishments and structures” – that is to say, hotels. It is this last report which was made public Monday, January 25, the first having been made a week before. But, in one as in the other, it is an “unbearable reality” which bursts into broad daylight, in the own words of the Secretary of State for Children and Families, Adrien Taquet, for whom the observation product is “the confession of our failure”.

“Resorting to the hotel must be supervised by the departments and its absorption initiated. The Igas

This reality is already well known to social workers, as shown by the demonstration in mid-December, who often feel very badly about having to resort to these hotel accommodations for the children in their care. The report drawn up by the inspectors of the Igas, who duly visited a certain number of these hotels in the Hauts-de-Seine, is overwhelming: “General deteriorated condition, dirt (…), absence of adults to ensure surveillance “,” Proximity to trafficking sites “,” physical pressure on minors “sometimes exerted by hotel managers, poor quality catering, overcrowding in the rooms … To this is added the isolation of these children,” the staff educational institutions and the ASE correspondents being very unevenly present, ”notes the Igas.

The existence of increased risks

This is one of the most notable points: when they are placed in families or approved reception structures, minors entrusted to the departments benefit, 24 hours a day, from qualified supervision present on site. But at the hotel, visits by educators or ASE inspectors are rare, due to a lack of time and sufficient staff. Therefore, the Igas concludes that there is “increased risk” for minors when they find themselves in a hotel. Between 7,500 and 10,500 children are said to be in this situation today, or some 5% of the 150,000 minors entrusted to the departments. With a strong racist connotation: according to the report, 95% of those who find themselves in the hotel are unaccompanied minors who, very often, have already had to face a chaotic journey to reach France, and find themselves in these conditions which expose them to all dangers.

The Igas recommends that this type of accommodation be “used only exceptionally (…) and for a very limited period”, whereas today some minors stay there for more than a year. Adrien Taquet, he promised “decisions soon to put an end to this situation”. Like the construction of the many specialized structures which are lacking, with the hiring of qualified personnel in adequate numbers? Come on, chick.