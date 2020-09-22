The soap opera for the transfer of Luis Suárez has written a new chapter this Tuesday morning in Italy. The Guardia di Finanza, something like the Spanish Customs Surveillance body, has communicated that it is investigating the Italian test that the Uruguayan player took last week to obtain citizenship. According to the statement, Suárez knew the questions beforehand and was scored even before answering them. The open process, beyond the criminal consequences that it may have for those involved, would nullify the Italian citizenship of the footballer and the possibility of joining Serie A without occupying an extra-community position.

Suárez had to undergo this test last week at the University of Perugia to leave the doors open to a possible transfer to Juventus in Turin or Inter Milan. Unlike Spain, Italy requires such an exam to obtain citizenship to footballers, an essential requirement for the Uruguayan footballer to pass to Italy. After the exam, the professor who examined him assured in an interview with the SER that “Suárez understood the language without problems.” The test lasted much less than usual. In the wiretaps carried out in the investigation, according to the ADNKronos agency, a teacher can be heard saying: “He does not conjugate a word and speaks in the infinitive … spending two hours of lessons with someone like that is not easy.”

La Guardia di Finanza leaves little room for doubt in its statement. “Irregularities have been detected in the Italian language certification test, carried out on September 17 and necessary to obtain Italian citizenship,” he says. “From the investigative activity it has been found that the arguments of the exam had been previously agreed with the candidate and that the relative score was attributed even before the test. Even if an elementary knowledge of the language was verified by the teachers of the distance course ”. In the wiretaps you can also hear how the teachers talk about the note they should give him, but they fear that “the journalists will ask him a couple of questions and Suárez will enter a crisis.” The Gazzetta it reveals some phrases, recorded, of the policemen that the investigation collects: “Earn 10 million, you have to pass the exam”; “But he can’t conjugate verbs and only speaks in the infinitive!”; “Tell me what grade I give and that’s it”; “If you don’t approve, they put a bomb on us”; “We have prepared him well, he is memorizing part of the exam,” say some of those responsible for the exam.

The signing of Suárez by an Italian team has cooled down in the last hours and he seems to be much closer to Atlético de Madrid, despite FC Barcelona’s reluctance to sign him for a direct rival at zero cost. The investigation opened in Italy would greatly complicate the transfer of the Uruguayan to a team other than Cholo Simeone.