Although the vaccination of his father, who is a national deputy, was a national scandal, his wife, his driver and other officials, the mayor of the small town of Luis Piedrabuena, in Santa Cruz He does not give up: now, he had militants of his line vaccinated in a category that until now had not appeared in anyone’s papers. They are the “volunteers”, political activists between 34 and 40 years old. Remember that the Mayor Federico Bodlovic also applied the vaccine.

Everything came to light when the vaccination of those over 80 years ended. Health workers warned that young people, no more than 40 years old, were arriving to receive Sputnik V. As in every small town where everyone knows each other, they were immediately identified: they were militants from the line of the K-Justicialista mayor. They did not arrive as “essential” or “strategic.” They had a name to access the Russian vaccine so far unknown: “voluntary registrars.”

The mayor uses some strategies so that the issue goes unnoticed. He makes them “rotate” to go get the dose. In other words, it is “dosing” the presence of its militants in the vaccination center, according to the newspaper Diario Nuevo Día.

The scandal about the VIP vaccination in Piedrabuena broke out when the director of the “Armando Zapudio” hospital, Dr. Mario Triputti confirmed that the mayor Federico Bodlovic himself, his wife Bernardita Manucci (who is a local justice of the peace), his father, the provincial deputy José Bodlovic and the driver of the quartermaster received the Russian vaccine. As well various municipal government officials that the family has governed for 22 years. First he was his father for three periods and then Federico succeeded him. Piedra Buena is a small town located 237 kilometers north of Río Gallegos, capital of Santa Cruz. It has 7,000 inhabitants and only 14.5 square kilometers.

Always friends. Fedeerico Bodlovic in a ceremony with Cristina Kirchner / Archivo.

A large percentage of the population has their work in positions dependent on the Nation, province and municipality. Political “patronage” is a common exercise. That is why for this province managed for decades by the “K” the elections are a mere procedure. What’s more, many anticipate election results with very little margin for error.

Chubut. Correspondent.