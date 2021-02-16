About 487 people, including Peruvian officials and their families and acquaintances, had illegal priority access to the application of the Chinese vaccine against the coronavirus, Sinopharm, which is being tested in the country. As it turned out, they used doses that were in addition to those that were used in clinical trials.

The Peruvian president, Francisco Sagasti, and the president of the council of ministers, Violeta Bermúdez, officially confirmed the versions that had been circulating for several days.

In a national television speech, Sagasti admitted “with deep regret that in the list provided by the Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia (responsible for the experimentation of the vaccine) are people who were part of our government, including the former Minister (of Health) Pilar Mazzetti “.

The president confirmed that the list of people who were benefited with the vaccine will be sent to the Comptroller General of the Republic, the Prosecutor’s Office, the State Attorney General’s Office and the investigative commission formed by Ugarte so that the corresponding actions can be initiated.

The revelation of Mazzetti’s presence among those secretly vaccinated is particularly relevant because the former Minister of Health was in office until February 12 and had stated that it would be “the last to be vaccinated after front-line health workers. “

In a letter, Mazzetti was sorry for the one he called the “worst mistake of his life”. “Nothing apologizes for what I have done and even less having hidden it,” he said.

The former official stated that “she gave in to insecurity and fears,” and although she has stressed that this “does not justify what she has done,” she said: “Not having reflected on my actions from an ethical point of view and the doubts that my behavior could generate is a responsibility that I will always bear “.

As it became known, the now former minister was vaccinated on January 12, before the arrival of the first batch of vaccines against the coronavirus, which landed on February 7 in the country.

Among other important personalities who took advantage of the availability of a certain number of doses of the vaccine beyond those used for experimentation, there are also former president Martín Vizcarra (2018-2020); the former Foreign Minister, Elizabeth Astete and two former Deputy Ministers of Health.

The newspaper Trade of Peru recorded that at least 7% of the list belongs to the category “Close environment”, which is understood to be family members or close associates of officials, or people related to some kind of relationship.

Less than a week ago, in fact, he had declared to journalists that “theoretically, next week would be my vaccination turn but, as they say, the captain is the last to leave the ship, so my time will come only one once all health personnel have been vaccinated. “

The latest report from the Peruvian health authorities indicates that since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the country has recorded 43,703 deaths and 1,235,298 infections.

