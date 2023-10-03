Liverpool He assured that “sports integrity” has been damaged due to the legally annulled goal against the Colombian Luis Diaz in last weekend’s league match against Tottenham Hotspurand added that “he will explore options”

The ‘Reds’ were clearly harmed this weekend when the VAR did not validate a legal goal from Luis Diaz that the lineman had ruled out for offside.

another punishment

The Premier League recognized human error and those in charge of refereeing the VAR in that match distanced themselves from future matches.

“We understand the pressures that referees work under, but these pressures are supposed to be relieved, not increased, by the existence of the VAR. It is unsatisfactory that there was not enough time given for the correct decision to be made and therefore there was no intervention. These failures have been categorized as a ‘human error’ and are unacceptable. We hope that there will be a review with total transparency,” said the

Liverpool in a statement.

However, Díaz’s club is still in trouble, as it has now gone from accuser to accused.

According to Liverpool Echo, The cast will be fined by the English Federation, who have called their conduct after the game “bad discipline.”

Due to the above, the team must pay a fine of 28,800 euros, as sentenced by the entity.

Liverpool ended up losing the match against Tottenham, in which they played from the 25th minute with ten players, due to the expulsion ofand Curtis Jones, and with nine the last half hour for a red card to Diogo Jota.