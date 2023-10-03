Hunterthe son of the American president Joe Bidenwill be declared not guilty of illegal possession of a weapon when he appears this Tuesday before a federal court in Delaware (northeast).

(Read here: Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, sues former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani: why?)

At 53 years old, Hunter Biden faces three charges for the 2018 purchase of a Colt Cobra 38 caliber revolver. He is charged with two counts of lying and stating that he did not use illegal drugs on the forms he filled out to purchase the gun.

And a third for illegal possession of a weapon, which he had for 11 days in October 2018 before getting rid of it.

The president’s son’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, informed the court that Hunter Biden will plead not guilty when the charges are read to him at 10 a.m. (local time) in a Wilmington federal courtthe Bidens’ hometown.

Lowell had asked Judge Christopher Burke to allow Biden, a California resident, to appear by video instead of in person, but the request was denied. “The defendant should not receive any special treatment in this matter,” Burke said.

In July, The defendant reached an agreement with federal prosecutor David Weiss on charges of tax evasion and possession of a weapon to avoid jail time, but the judge was skeptical about some of the terms and it came to nothing.

If found guilty, Hunter Biden is exposed, in theory, to up to 25 years in prison, but in practice these types of crimesif not accompanied by other charges, are not usually punishable by prison sentences.

Possible tax evasion

Weiss, who was promoted to special prosecutor for the Biden investigation after the plea deal fell through, said he is also investigating Biden for possible tax evasion.

Republicans attack Hunter Biden for his business in Ukraine and China when his father was vice president of Barack Obama (2009-2017). The president of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthygave in to pressure from the toughest wing of the Republican Party and last month he authorized the start of an impeachment investigation against the President Joe Biden.

But Hunter Biden has not been charged with any crime linked to his foreign business dealings, and so far no evidence has been presented to show that the president was involved in anything illegal.

Hunter Biden is a lawyer trained at the prestigious Yale University and converted into an artist. During his life he suffered addictions to alcohol and crack. He links them to the traffic accident in which his mother and his sister died when he was three years old.

He had to be hospitalized with a skull fracture. He also lived in the shadow of his brother Beauwho had a brilliant military career and dedicated himself to politics before suffering from brain cancer in 2015.

President Biden, 80, has always supported his son during his personal and legal struggles. In an interview earlier this year he said Hunter “hasn’t done anything wrong.” “I trust him. I have faith in him,” he said.

