Colombian football is going through a hard time after Patriotas denounced irregular actions that have to do with illegal bets and possible rigging of results.

Patriotas says it has been affected by these external issues and its president, Cesar Guzmanspoke of footballers involved.

Photo: IMAGO / Pond5 Images

The same leader said this Monday in an interview with RCN Radio's 'Súper Combo' that there are three parties that are being investigated and revealed the exact rivals in which there are suspicions of possible fixing.

“The matches against Jaguars, Fortaleza and possibly Golden Eagles”said César Guzmán.

Photo: IMAGO / Pond5 Images

These matches referenced by the leader of the Boyacense club are part of the first three dates of the BetPlay 2024 League, in which Patriotas lost the initial two games (1-0 and 2-0) and tied without goals against those from Rionegro.

For now, we will have to wait and see what final decisions are made after these games that are being investigated and how the competent entities will do to prevent bettors from ending up influencing the final results.

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL

