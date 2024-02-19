You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Complaint of bets in the Betplay League.
Complaint of bets in the Betplay League.
The Boyacense team reported interference from illegal bets.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
R F
Colombian football is going through a hard time after Patriotas denounced irregular actions that have to do with illegal bets and possible rigging of results.
Patriotas says it has been affected by these external issues and its president, Cesar Guzmanspoke of footballers involved.
The same leader said this Monday in an interview with RCN Radio's 'Súper Combo' that there are three parties that are being investigated and revealed the exact rivals in which there are suspicions of possible fixing.
“The matches against Jaguars, Fortaleza and possibly Golden Eagles”said César Guzmán.
These matches referenced by the leader of the Boyacense club are part of the first three dates of the BetPlay 2024 League, in which Patriotas lost the initial two games (1-0 and 2-0) and tied without goals against those from Rionegro.
For now, we will have to wait and see what final decisions are made after these games that are being investigated and how the competent entities will do to prevent bettors from ending up influencing the final results.
FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL
More sports news
R F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#scandal #continues #Patriotas #reveals #matches #suspicion #fixing
Leave a Reply