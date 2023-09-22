It has been a turbulent week in the United Kingdom, after an investigation accused Russell Brand of being involved in different cases of sexual abuse and assault. This is not his first scandal, but it could be the most serious, from which he has defended himself. YouTube and the BBC network took action against him, while the authorities received a first legal complaint. On different occasions Brand himself has spoken about his addiction to sex and substance abuse.

Russell Brand is in the media eye and this time not for a new project by the actor, comedian and presenter, but for receiving accusations of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013 by different women.

In addition, former coworkers accuse him of inappropriate behavior, ranging from making sexual comments and undressing in front of people, to acting aggressively.

Those responsible for making the accusations were the British newspapers ‘Sunday Times’, ‘The Times’ and the television channel ‘Channel 4’, which jointly carried out an investigation.

The ‘Sunday Times’ found that there was a complaint against the celebrity’s name to BBC management after he threw objects in a Radio 2 studio and urinated in a bottle in front of employees and guests, including a minor.

Archive. Actor and comedian Russell Brand (L) and singer Katy Perry arrive at the premiere of Universal Pictures’ ‘Get Him To The Greek’ held at the Greek Theater on May 25, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images via AFP – FRAZER HARRISON

They also accuse Brand of urging his employees to introduce him to young women from the audience to meet with them after taping the shows, to which many of them said they felt uncomfortable.

But the accusations do not end there, according to investigation data, Russell Brand sent a driver paid by the BBC to pick up one of the alleged victims from school, with whom he had sexual relations as a minor.

The young woman, who was 16 years old when the events occurred, accuses the actor of seducing her when he was 30. In addition, she would have been forced to perform acts against her will.

Some actions against the celebrity

A scandal that already leaves consequences for the British man who achieved fame for his participation in reality shows, series and award ceremonies.

With his Gothic style he marked the popular culture of the beginning of the century, he managed to star in several Hollywood films and was married to Katty Perry, one of the most famous pop stars.

Archive. Katy Perry and Russell Brand arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on August 28, 2011 at the Noika Theater in downtown Los Angeles, California. AFP – FREDERIC J. BROWN

The BBC announced that it removed content from its digital platforms where Brand appeared.

The British network said it made the decision after analyzing the case and seeks to “delete a part of it, having considered that it is currently below viewers’ expectations.”

For its part, YouTube announced that it has prohibited all channels associated with Brand from generating money from advertising by “violating the creator responsibility policy.”

The actor’s main account has more than 6.6 million subscribers and about 2,400 stored videos. While in other associated accounts he has more than 500,000 followers.

The video platform said that the measure seeks to “protect” its users after the complaints became known.

A statement was also released from the Theater Royal Winsor, in which Brand’s comedy tour of Great Britain was cancelled.

A first legal action

The London Police reported that they received a first formal accusation against the actor, which refers to a case that supposedly happened in 2003 in the Soho neighborhood.

The case would be under investigation by the authorities, who have called on anyone who believes they have been a victim to report or provide more testimonies to the case in question.

“We continue to encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim of sexual assault, no matter how long ago it occurred, to contact us,” the police spokesperson added.

Brand has defended its image

Through a video on his YouTube channel, Russell Brand defended himself and denied all the accusations, ensuring that all his relationships have always been consensual and said that he believes he is the victim of a “coordinated attack against him.”

Watch the video here:





Brand has had various controversies. In 2001 he was fired from MTV after arriving dressed as Osama Bin Laden the day after the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York. He later confessed that this occurred after having consumed crack and heroin.

In his book “My Booky Wook,” the artist talked about illicit drug use, revealed he was a sex addict, and has recently become popular for expressing his controversial political positions.

Meanwhile, accusations continue to come against the 48-year-old British star, while the legal accusations are expected to move forward.

With EFE and local media