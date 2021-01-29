In Mendoza, Deportivo Maipú beat Sarmiento de Resistencia 2-0 in the semifinal of the Reduced Federal Tournament for a place in the Primera Nacional and will play the final this Sunday against Deportivo Madryn. However, the scandal continues over the controversial arbitration this Wednesday Gastón Monsón Brizuela that generated outrage in the Chaco team and also Chicanas by the Bottle rack.

Before the game began, the amount of public in the stands of the Deportivo Maipú court drew attention. Both in the local head and in the stalls. And from the beginning it seemed that the referee was not going to have a good afternoon. At 15 minutes of play, Monsón Brizuela sent off (after taking the second yellow) to Gonzalo Cañete, Sarmiento’s player. The first warning had been for a protest, while the second was for an alleged slap in the face of Fernando Moreyra.

In any case, the team led by Raúl Valdéz managed to readjust and not suffer in their own goal. He reached the break 0-0 and even at times he looked better than his rival. In the complement, again the referee was the protagonist. At 15 minutes, expelled Sergio Sagarzazu for an attack on José Méndez.

Hundreds of fans in the stands of the Omar Higinio Sperdutti, in Mendoza.

But what caused the most anger is that Sagarzazu attacked Méndez because in the previous play there was a clear foul against a Sarmiento footballer who was lying on the grass that the referee decided not to charge and locals didn’t throw the ball outside so that the player was treated by doctors. And three minutes later, due to the same conflict, a tumult broke out and Monsón Brizuela showed the red one to Brian Berlo for hitting Federico Illanes. Thus, at 20 minutes from the ST, Sarmiento was left with 8 players.

Still, Sarmiento defended himself and lasted 10 minutes without being disturbed. Until about 30, the height of the situation would come: Monsón Brizuela charged a penalty for Deportivo Maipú. Álvaro Veliez collapsed in the area and the referee gave the locals the opportunity to put an advantage from twelve steps. Juan Carrera, Sarmiento’s goalkeeper, took off his gloves and wanted to leave the field. After several minutes of discussion, his teammates convinced them and he headed for the arch. But he could do little before Leandro Corulo’s shot, who scored the 1-0. The goal cry was heard loudly in the stands that housed between 300 and 500 people. Crazy. Shortly after the end, Luis Daher sealed the 2-0.

The end was a scandal. The Sarmiento de Resistencia players went over to the referee, their rivals, the police; who they meet on the way. Monsón Brizuela, his lines and collaborators, had to leave the stadium escorted by the security forces.

After the game, the coach of Sarmiento de Resistencia, Raúl Valdez, came out to testify against the referees, the AFA, the suspicions that there were with the arbitrations throughout the Federal Tournament A; But his television interview ended abruptly when stones were thrown at him from a wall.

POLEMIC ARBITRATION AND STONE AGAINST DT! 😳 Raúl Valdez, Sarmiento de Chaco’s coach, was attacked while criticizing Monsón Brizuela, who sent off three of his players and took an unusual penalty in the Federal A semifinals against Maipú. https://t.co/gp56EUIYKI pic.twitter.com/96bdNp6s6S – TyC Sports (@TyCSports) January 28, 2021

On the other side of the sidewalk, the president of Deportivo Maipú came out to inflate his chest proud of the triumph and chicaneled Jorge Capitanich, the Governor of Chaco and president of Sarmiento. “Let them go crying to Calvary. Today Sarmiento did not come, Capitanich left him at home (SIC)”declared the Mendoza leader.

The statements of the president of Deportivo Maipú.

Far from clarifying the situation, from the AFA they contributed a blooper in their social networks that the climate became even more rare. They wrote on Twitter that the promotion for the third promotion (the game that San Telmo, loser of the Metropolitan area, will play against the loser of the final of the Reduced Federal A) would be played between the Candombero and Deportivo Madryn assuming that the one who will be promoted this Sunday will be Deportivo Maipú. A few minutes later they deleted the tweet and it was rectified.

AFA’s error on Twitter after the scandal at Deportivo Maipú-Sarmiento de Resistencia.

An important actor was missing on the scene: Jorge Capitanich. And in the last hours, the Chaco governor appeared in the media to rant against the AFA and the referees. “The organization of the Federal System is the least federal that there is and evidently arbitrations perform a real task. embarrassing and pitiful. It is not the first time this has happened to Sarmiento and there is clearly a strategy from the institutional point of view of the AFA, the Federal Council and soccer policy at the national level, to generate these damages“said Capitanich. And the story, will it continue?