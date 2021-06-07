The auction with goods of Diego Maradona (1960-2020) that his heirs would have agreed to perform through a sumptuous show of streaming hides a internal what Gianinna maradona (32) made it known on social networks.

In the last hours, the youngest daughter of the idol and Claudia Villafañe (59) turned to her Twitter account, where she is followed by just over 570,000 users, and made it clear that if it were up to her, she would never finish off any memory of her father.

“If it were up to me, I wouldn’t sell or auction anything from my dad. However, what I feel or think unfortunately others pass it by the ortho. Nobody wants to meet, nobody wants to speak privately, They just need to be on TV saying bullshit“wrote the young woman.

And I add: “Hopefully they can and want to sign to be able to make him the memorial that he deserves even if it is not profitable in twine. Not everything happens because of that guys. He deserves that everyone can go and leave him a flower, he deserves everything. I hope everyone understands it !!! ”



Also, Gianinna answered some questions from his followers Clarifying the differences with her siblings, she came across a follower who accused her of having prevented many from saying goodbye to Ten at his wake and

“Make a museum and allow those of us who love your father to see his relics …“a fan proposed.” It’s what we love the most, believe me! It’s not in my hands! There are many of us who decide and each one has their personal interest. A shame“, She replied.



“They cut the wake at 18 when there were people to come to see him off. Your decision is disastrous and that of the twine is very easy to say with the warm bed … “, they told him.

“Are you saying it for yourself, right? I’ll tell you about total boss, My old man died first of all and that was not even respected. Shoving, hurt people, all very unnecessary! Love is always welcome, as long as it is with respect and empathy!“, clarified the mother of Benjamin Aguero (12).



“Instead of publishing here Isn’t it easy to grab your cell phone and call your brothers? And talk about it, “a woman asked him.” Well, of course my dear! Already did! Millions of times and they never can“, replied Gianinna, who also assured that in order for a monument to be built in honor of Diego, it is necessary to sign all his children.



According to journalist Rodrigo Lussich last week, the five heirs of Maradona (in addition to Gianinna are Dalma, Diego Junior, Jana and Dieguito Fernando represented by his mother, Verónica Ojeda) would have hired “a renowned public auctioneer so that in a month and a half, at the latest, carry out this auction. “

Among other goods, the house would be auctioned Villa Devoto where Diego’s parents lived, two cars BMW, a property in Mar del Plata and belongings of the star that were found in a container from Dubai. There are from soccer jerseys even padding that the idol used in the Arab Emirates.

