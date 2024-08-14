Calls from scammers for large-scale deception of Larisa Dolina came from Ukraine

The telephone scammers who deceived singer Larisa Dolina from April to July are in Ukraine. This was confirmed by a law enforcement official in a conversation with TASS.

Posing as law enforcement officers, the criminals misled Dolina from April to July 25. They tried to get the singer to transfer her savings to supposedly safe accounts. They also convinced her to give her savings and the money she received from selling her apartment to a courier.

“It is also known that the scammers called from the territory of Ukraine,” a source confirmed to TASS.

Of course, Larisa Aleksandrovna does not need either micro or macro loans. This is fake. Of course, we will deal with this legally and administratively Sergey Pudovkin representative of the singer

The singer’s representative, Sergey Pudovkin, reported that the scammers who deceived her used a neural network. According to him, the attackers contacted a microcredit organization, presenting an image generated by a neural network.

On August 13, the court arrested a 53-year-old female courier who worked for the scammers who defrauded Dolina. It is known that the court’s sanction for the arrest of Angela N. was issued on August 6.

The woman worked as a trainer. She has two children and a husband, from whom she moved out. She was detained in Balashikha near Moscow. According to the prosecutor’s office, Angela N. took part of Dolina’s funds and transferred them to fraudsters. The singer transferred her savings to controlled accounts and gave cash after real estate transactions through a courier.

Dolina sold real estate in Kseninsky Lane in Moscow for 112 million rubles, then handed the money over to scammers. Unknown people, who introduced themselves as the new owners, tried to get into her apartment.

I have become a victim of fraudsters. Very sophisticated and planned fraudulent actions have been committed against me. A criminal case has been opened on this fact, I have been recognized as a victim, and my apartment has been seized Larisa Dolinasinger

In his Telegram-channel, the singer admitted that she had become a victim of fraud. According to her, the fraudsters acted in an organized and sophisticated manner. The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Irina Volk, specified that Dolina transferred more than 200 million rubles to the criminals.

A criminal case of fraud has been opened. Moscow police are currently identifying others involved in the scam.