In Yuzhnouralsk, a woman transferred more than 450 thousand rubles to a “safe account”

In Yuzhnouralsk, a 47-year-old local resident transferred more than 450 thousand rubles to a “safe account”. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Chelyabinsk Region.

Thus, the woman suffered from a well-known scam scheme. She received a call from unknown people who introduced themselves as the bank’s security service and reported about scammers who wanted to apply for a loan on her. She believed and transferred all her savings. When the victim came to her senses, she contacted the police.

Investigators opened a criminal case. Now the security forces are carrying out the necessary set of operational and investigative measures aimed at solving this case.

Earlier in Moscow, scammers defrauded a 94-year-old colonel general of 635 thousand rubles.