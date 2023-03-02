The police have arrested Pamela Soley Cabanillas Sánchez in Madrid, about to turn 19, considered the head of the so-called QR gang either The QRs of the scam, that he was a fugitive from justice in Peru for a massive scam involving the sale of false tickets for the concerts that Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee offered in Lima at the end of last year; a scam with which he collected at least 500,000 Peruvian soles (125,000 euros), according to estimates by the police of the Andean country. The woman and her band had created a platform identical to that of a legal ticket sales company, with which they came to issue tickets for up to 370 euros between May and October of last year. The National Police of Peru has celebrated the arrest of this woman, this Monday in the middle of the street in the Madrid neighborhood of Carabanchel, after she herself spread an image on her social networks a month ago in which she was self-locating in Spain “enjoying life”, after having gone sightseeing in Milan.

The arrest occurred this Wednesday, shortly after the Peruvian authorities claimed the arrest through Interpol. Cabanillas was located a few days ago and was being monitored until she was approached and detained on a street in Carabanchel, at around one in the afternoon, as reported by the Madrid Police Headquarters. In Peru, she is accused of crimes of identity theft, against property, aggravated fraud, against public faith and falsification of private documents.

Cabanillas and his band had allegedly managed to clone a well-known ticket sales page (Teletiket), and had generated fake tickets for concerts of the aforementioned Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee, but also for Coldplay (in July) and for soccer matches (like those of the past World Cup in Qatar). Hundreds of people fell into the trap, although the Peruvian authorities came to raise the number of scammed to 3,000, just for the Bad Bunny concert. For his promotion, he used social networks and mobile phones, with which he contacted his victims. On some occasions, she would personally meet clients, to whom she would show a badge that she had made herself and charge them in cash. Social networks were filled for days with images of this woman posted by victims of the scam in Peru.

Thus, for example, he placed fake tickets, but with a convincing QR code, for the concerts that the Puerto Rican Daddy Yankee offered on October 18 and 19 in Lima or those that Bad Bunny gave on November 13. It was in those days that he escaped. “We know that he fled two days ago, on October 17, to Spain,” Manuel Cruz, general of the Peruvian National Police, said at the time.

The fraudster was the target of an international arrest warrant and has an 18-month prison sentence pending in her country, according to local authorities. Recently, she had taken photos in Milan and on the platform of a Spanish railway station, in which it can be seen that the train she is posing next to is from Renfe, as can still be seen on her Instagram account. “Enjoying life”, she said, although, also, that she had secrets that she would tell if something happened to her.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe