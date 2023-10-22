The scam begins with this hook: “Hi dad, my other phone is broken. I have a problem”. The message that has just arrived on the cell phone shows a son who urgently has to deal with a financial crisis, but the number it comes from is not familiar and, furthermore, there is no way to talk to the son. All very strange, but what father or mother would not rescue a child from an untimely financial situation? The Civil Guard has arrested eight people for having defrauded 44 families in Granada of a total of 180,000 euros with the fake son in trouble scam, a criminal model that is running through mobile messaging systems. The scam was perpetrated with the collaboration of a neighbor from Pegalajar (Jaén, about 3,000 inhabitants) and a neighbor from Pedrea (Seville, 5,000 inhabitants), in reality two instruments of a more sophisticated network (much of it completely unscathed) that barely They received the crumbs of the crime.

“Dad, this is the new number you can save… Are you at home?” continues the scammer.

“Yes, why?” answers the father or mother, because the bad guy doesn’t care, although in a previous scam discovered in April of last year, the criminals preferred mothers. It is the moment in which the scammer raises the question.

―”I have to transfer two payments before tomorrow, but since my phone is broken I can’t access my files. Can I send you the payment details so you can pay for me? I can’t call,” she insists in scam.

―”Okay, but I have to go to the bank. “Shall I call you on your home phone and explain it to me?” replies the victim, which does not make the criminal nervous. On the contrary: she has resources and a clear objective.

-“By? I can not call. Which bank do you want to pay with? ”She follows hers.

The scammer’s technique consists of not letting go of the father or mother, not letting him breathe and putting pressure on him with the urgency of the financial crisis and the consequences that would arise if he did not pay. And that urgency is, at the same time, the best way to detect that you are being a victim of a fake son in trouble scam, according to the Civil Guard and the National Police, who add two more keys: the chain of requests comes from an unknown mobile number and the son is rarely identified by his real name. The best technique is the simplest: call your son or daughter, whether they are on Erasmus in Belgium or anywhere else.

The variety of messages is enormous, although always with great urgency, as is also the case with the so-called “virtual kidnappings”, where the criminal puts fear and pressure so that the child is not called, much less the police. It is a recurring, lucrative, widespread scam that has peaks of activity, like the current one.

-“Hi Mom. My cell phone is broken. I have a temporary number. I can not call you. You can send me an SMS through WhatsApp to the number….”

Those now detained are those who recruited people to open bank accounts and give them the access codes, who “in turn gave them to the final masterminds of the scams.” The woman from Pegalajar, 23 years old, was dedicated to recruiting these mules, while the man from Pedrera, 24, was the one who recruited the previous one, he paid commissions to those who opened the accounts and was “the direct contact with the authors.” “intellectuals of scams.” Bank accounts are those that are opened with video call verification and ID photo.

The dismantled network is the lowest level of crime, the mule capturers, and another 32 people have been investigated (they lived throughout Spain: Jaén, Seville, Málaga, Huelva, Córdoba, Alicante, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Albacete, Guadalajara, Barcelona , Girona, Lleida, Valladolid, Huesca and Zaragoza) for giving up their bank accounts so that real bad guys could use them to commit crimes, in exchange for a commission.

And another warning from the Civil Guard: if the messages contain a link, a link, do not click on it.