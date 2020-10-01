These days, there are more than one entertainment option available on the OTT platform. At the same time, many big films and series are also on the verge of release soon. Now the trailer of the recent web series ‘The Scam 1992’ on Hansal Mehta has been released, showing the 1992 Mumbai Stock Exchange controversy of Harshad Shantilal Mehta (Harshad Mehta). Viewers are very fond of this trailer.

Let us tell you that according to media reports, in the year 1992, Harshad Mehta got into a lot of controversies regarding this scam. In this trailer, it is also shown how a stockbroker wants to break into the stock market with the money of the people of the country. In the 90s, Harshad Mehta did a scam of Rs 5000 crores.

In this series, Hansal Mehta’s character is played by the famous Gujarati actor Pratik Gandhi. By the way, Prateek has also worked in many Bollywood films besides Gujarati. Prateek has also worked in films ‘Be Yaar’, ‘Rowd Side Raju’, ‘Friends’ and Salman Khan Production’s ‘Loveyatri’. At the same time, this series of ‘Scam 1992’ is based on the book of Debashish Basu and Sucheta Dalal. Also, its screenplays and dialogues have been taken up by Sumit Purohit, Sourav Dey, Vaibhav Vishal and Karan Vyas. This web series is scheduled to be released on October 9 on Sony Live. In this series, apart from Prateik Gandhi, many great actors like Satish Kaushik, Nikhil Dwivedi, Shreya Dhanwantre, Rajat Kapoor, Shareeb Hashmi, Anant Mahadevan, KK Raina and Lalit Parimu will be seen in important roles.