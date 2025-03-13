Find him Perfect gift for Father’s Day It is not easy and pulling nostalgia seems to me a wonderful option. Casio watches are a good alternative, especially if we bet on models that cost less than 50 euros on Amazon. But if you want to excite dad, we propose some gifts that will make them return to their childhood: the famous Scalextric and other proposals related to the motor world.

There is no child between the 80s and 2000 who has not grown between cars races that left the circuit or dreaming of becoming the best pilot of all time. Therefore, these gifts are the best opportunity to recall old days and enjoy epic battles together.

To facilitate the decision, Some of the Scalextric circuits and the Lego construction sets are on offer So that this father’s day you can succeed with the gift.

The original Scalextric track, 50 euros cheaper

System Open Rally Scalextric Orginal Track. The English Court





With two mythical rally cars included, this kit includes a 1:32 scale track with a line of 5.2 meters long, with a large chicane. On the one hand, it includes Hyundai i20 replica that Sebastien Loeb and Daniel Elena used in 2019 and, on the other, The Ford Puma of Tanak and Jarveoja of 2023. It is now reduced by 25%.

The McLaren Formula 1 racing car, reduced

McLaren racing car. Toysrus





Carrera and McLaren lovers have to have this set in their possession, in one of the most faithful versions full of details. From its 6 -cylinder V motor and its differentials, everything takes us to the competition circuit. The set includes a set of 1432 pieces and is now reduced by 20% in the Lego Week for Father’s Day.

A lunar vehicle

Apollo’s lunar exploration vehicle. Fnac





And from the competition on the stellar track. For the most geeks of the universe, this technic lego that recreates the Apollo’s lunar exploration vehicle is a real jewel. He does not lack any detail: the television camera with suede, lunar tools and rocks, including the Big Muley, the largest show brought to the earth.





Beyond career cars

Although running vehicles are some of the most surprising options, we can also bet on other models. Lego, for example, we find multiple options for Star Wars loversfrom the helmets of the different characters, such as Darh Vader at 20%, or emblematic ships such as Millenary hawk.

For marvel addicted cinephiles, the figures of Spider Man either Captain America They are cheap and a success. Of course, our favorite range is the Architecturewhich allows to stop the wonders of the world, such as Great Giza Pyramid or the Skyline from London. And, of course, for true collectors, Harry Potter’s Diagon Alley It is one of the most beautiful constructions.

