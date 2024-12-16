The Business and Society Foundation has opened the call for the 11th edition of the SCALEUPS B2B Awardswhich are intended to highlight the best cases of disruptive digital solutions coming from the entrepreneurial ecosystem and that are already successfully implemented in companies.

The awards, in collaboration with Ibercaja and Microsoft, consist of four areas clue: Marketing and Sales, Operations, People and Sustainability and Social and Environmental Impact. They are modalities open to solutions characterized by their rapid implementation, their scalability and their pay-per-use model. Furthermore, they do not require large initial investments.

The deadline to submit proposals is open until December 19, 2024. After reception, the jury will assess the innovative nature, the potential for impact on the business sector, the scalability and universality of the solution and the application of innovative purchasing principles by the candidate company.

Furthermore, in this edition, for the first time, the business public will be able to participate in the selection of the winners through a digital voting system, which will be added to the jury’s decision.

The award ceremony will take place within the ScaleupsB2BDay event, will take place on February 19, 2025 at the Microsoft Spain headquarters. At this meeting, the finalists and winners will show their success stories in the format of short interviews between the entrepreneur and the company. A dialogue that will take place in a key of inspiring humor. The objective is to give a direct and transformative vision of the award-winning solutions.

In addition, this event will also allow the networkingsince large corporations and managers interested in technological solutions will have the opportunity to contact young companies, which will have the opportunity to present their technological solutions.