The area of ​​the fire on the Ob River near Nizhnevartovsk is 1,000 square meters. About this agency TASS a source in the region’s emergency services said.

According to him, now the work of the damaged section of the Siburtyumengaz oil pipeline has been stopped. It will take about 12 hours for the leaked oil products to burn out.

At the moment, a reserve thread is used to transport petroleum products.

The explosion and subsequent fire on the Ob was reported earlier on March 6. During the emergency, one person was injured. The fire on the frozen river was later filmed.