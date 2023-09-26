“UP”: the SBU threatened Russia with a tough response to attacks on energy facilities

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) threatened Russia with a harsh response for attacks on the republic’s energy facilities. The publication writes about this “Ukrainian Truth” (“UP”) with reference to a source in the SBU.

UP’s interlocutor said that Ukrainian resources supposedly “allow this to be done.”

Earlier, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andrei Yusov, said that the country’s security and defense forces continue “planned work” on Russian military facilities. In particular, military facilities in Crimea are being considered as targets in Kyiv, he clarified.

On September 13, the Department of Strategic Communications of the Ukrainian troops admitted that the army of the republic had struck targets in Sevastopol.