Malyuk revealed the details of the assassination attempts on Kivu, Tatarsky and others known to the SBU

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasily Malyuk revealed the details known to him of the assassination attempts on former Verkhovna Rada deputy Ilya Kiva, Russian military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky and others. Excerpt from the telethon broadcast publishes “Strana.ua”.

At the same time, the head of the department emphasized that the SBU does not officially take responsibility for this.

Malyuk stated that Kiva was killed by a 9 by 19 mm caliber bullet and a control shot to the head. Vladlen Tatarsky received a figurine stuffed with explosives. According to the head of the service, the military commander “karmically responded” for the Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Related materials:

Writer Zakhar Prilepin was blown up by an anti-tank mine in a car; he is alive, but suffered severe injuries to his legs and pelvis. The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) Igor Kornet also survived the assassination attempt. Malyuk clarified that the official “went in to shave, but there he was hit by explosives.”

Prosecutor General Sergei Gorenko, according to the head of the SBU, was killed in his own office. “For a long time they thought that a rocket flew into the window; there were 800 grams of plastid,” said the head of the department.

On April 2, war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky (Maxim Fomin) was blown up in a St. Petersburg cafe during a creative evening, and 52 more people were injured. The bomb was hidden in a figurine that Daria Trepova gave to the military correspondent (included in the Rosfinmonitoring list of terrorists and extremists), detained the next day.

Prilepin's Audi Q7 car was blown up on May 6 in the village of Pionerskoye near Nizhny Novgorod. Two TM-62-M anti-tank mines from the 1960s were used for the terrorist attack. The publicist was injured and later underwent several operations, and his personal security guard, 27-year-old Alexander Shubin with the call sign Zloy, did not survive.

On December 6, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andrey Yusov, confirmed the liquidation of Ilya Kiva. Later it became known that the ex-deputy was shot with two shots – in the chest and head.