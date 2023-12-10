SBU: American Lear was arrested in Ukraine due to Russian support in the North Military District

Billionaire Elon Musk demanded that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky explain the arrest of US citizen Gonzalo Lira in Ukraine. The businessman made an appeal after a statement by TV presenter Tucker Carlson, who said that the American blogger was being tortured. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said that the US citizen violated the laws of the country – he justified Russia's actions.

Musk recalled that the United States sent Ukraine over $100 million

The billionaire turned to the President of Ukraine after learning that Lira had been imprisoned in Kyiv since July for criticizing Zelensky.

An American in a Ukrainian prison after we sent them over a hundred billion dollars? Maybe it’s not just about Zelensky’s criticism? If that's all it is, then we have big problems. Elon Muskentrepreneur and billionaire

Journalist and blogger Gonzalo Lira was detained in Kharkov in May on charges of justifying and recognizing “Russian aggression against Ukraine.” Then it was reported that he shot provocative videos in which he tried to “record the faces of Ukrainian defenders and insulted them.” Lyra, in turn, said that he does not take any side, but only analyzes what is happening.

The SBU responded to Musk and announced the blogger’s attempts to evade justice

The SBU explained the arrest of a US and Chilean citizen in Ukraine by his support from Russia. “In May 2023, the SBU exposed a blogger in the Kharkov region with dual citizenship (Chile and the United States), who systematically justified Russian aggression in Ukraine and disseminated pro-Russian theses on his social networks,” the department said.

Shot: @CoachRedPill / YouTube

According to the service, the blogger was charged under the article “Justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants.” The SBU reported that in May 2023, the court chose a measure of restraint for him in the form of detention with the possibility of bail, and later they posted bail for him and sent him under house arrest.

Later, as noted in the SBU statement, the blogger allegedly violated the law and “tried to flee from justice.” He tried to cross the border between Ukraine and Hungary on a motorcycle. They did not let him through at the border checkpoint, and later detained him in Transcarpathia and brought him to Kharkov.