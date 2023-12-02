Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko was banned from traveling abroad because of his intention to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported this on December 2.

The department said that Russian special services were allegedly preparing an information and psychological special operation in order to reduce support for Ukraine among its allies and create a split in society.

“According to the counterintelligence data received, it is in this context that one can consider the information about the planned meeting of the chairman of the European Solidarity party Poroshenko with Orban, who systematically expresses an anti-Ukrainian position, is a “friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin” and calls for the lifting of sanctions against the Russian Federation,” reported department on Telegram.

In this regard, the SBU appealed to the office of the President of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada with a request to take this information into account when organizing and coordinating foreign business trips of politicians. The service stated that foreign policy issues are dealt with by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The day before, Poroshenko said that the Ukrainian border service did not allow him to leave the country. According to him, the exit permit was signed by the Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk. Poroshenko said that he intended to hold “dozens of meetings” in Poland and the United States.

On November 7, Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the crimes of the Kyiv regime, admitted in a conversation with Izvestia that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky could begin persecuting opponents ahead of possible elections in 2024.