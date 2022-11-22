The SBU came with searches to the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra after chants about Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) came with searches to the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. This is reported Telegram-channel of the Strana.ua edition.

It is noted that there is no official confirmation of the conduct of investigative measures on the territory of the Lavra yet.

Earlier it was reported that the SBU opened a criminal case because of the chants, which praised Russia, in one of the churches of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra.