The head of cybersecurity of the SBU, Vityuk, called the hacker attack on Kyivstar a disaster.

The head of the cybersecurity department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Ilya Vityuk, called the attack by hackers on the computer system of the largest Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar a disaster. According to him, it “destroyed almost everything, including thousands of virtual servers and PCs.”

Vityuk said that hackers could have been in the company’s system since last spring. The attack was perhaps the first example of the complete destruction of the core of a telecommunications system, he added.

At the moment we can say with confidence that they [хакеры] were in the system [«Киевстара»] at least from May 2023. (…) I can't say now since when they had full access to the system, probably at least since November Ilya VityukHead of the Cybersecurity Department of the SBU

How did the cyber attack affect the Ukrainian Armed Forces?

According to Vityuk, the incident had little impact on the Ukrainian army, since the military uses other communication systems, “other algorithms and protocols.” It also did not interfere with the air defense system, he clarified.

See also The West questioned the ability to meet the needs of Ukraine in weapons If we talk about the detection of drones, about the detection of missiles, then, fortunately, no, this situation did not affect us much Ilya VityukHead of the Cybersecurity Department of the SBU

The head of the SBU cybersecurity department said that the purpose of the attack was to inflict a “psychological blow.” In addition, Vityuk emphasized, it became a “warning” that no one can count on immunity.

Photo: Mike_shots / Shutterstock / Fotodom

He said that the investigation into the circumstances of the hacker attack is still underway, but he himself is “virtually sure” that the attack was carried out by specialists from the Sandworm group, which the SBU calls the cyber unit of Russian military intelligence.

Ukraine suspects Russia of hacker attack

On December 12, residents of Ukraine complained on social networks about a large-scale failure in the work of the local mobile operator. Residents of the Kyiv region, Kropyvnytskyi, Lvov, Zhitomir and other settlements spoke about the lack of communication and home Internet.

The operator was represented and stated that the cause of the failure was a hacker attack. The company reported that the personal data of subscribers was not compromised. Law enforcement officials and special government services were involved in resolving the situation. Representatives of Kyivstar promised to provide compensation to all subscribers who had no connection.

Photo: Alina Smutko / Reuters

The SBU suspected Russia of a hacker attack. Immediately after the start of the cyberattack, service employees arrived at the company’s offices and documented the circumstances of the incident. Cyber ​​specialists from the department worked at the scene of the incident, coordinating the efforts of all government agencies to restore the network as quickly as possible.

A case was also initiated under eight articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: for unauthorized interference in the operation of communication networks; creation and distribution of malicious software or hardware; encroachment on territorial integrity; treason; sabotage; planning, preparing, unleashing and waging aggressive war; violation of the laws and customs of war, as well as the creation and management of a criminal community or criminal organization.