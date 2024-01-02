The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) dismantled web cameras that filmed the work of air defense (air defense) in Kyiv.

“The security service, in hot pursuit, established addresses and dismantled web cameras that broadcast the work of air defense and the locations of critical infrastructure in Kyiv,” a message on Telegram said on January 2.

In total, about 10 thousand cameras were blocked. The SBU called for stopping online broadcasts and reporting detected cases of streaming from video devices.

