A former militia member of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) fled to Kiev-controlled territory in the Donbass to apply for a pension, but was detained by Ukrainian security forces. This message appeared on site Security Services of Ukraine (SBU).

According to intelligence agencies, the man joined the People’s Militia at the height of hostilities in 2015. He was engaged in the maintenance of military equipment and the construction of fortifications. “Subsequently, the attacker left the group due to a conflict with the leaders, who imposed a “tribute” on their subordinates,” the SBU says.

The department did not indicate the name, surname and age of the detainee. The security forces assured that the former militia wanted to receive a pension on an equal basis with other Ukrainians. He was charged under an article on participation in illegal armed groups. The Luhansk authorities have not yet commented on the fate of their citizen.

Earlier, the People’s Militia of the LPR reported the abduction of its serviceman in the area of ​​the Svetlodarskaya Bulge. The military department claims that the SBU sabotage group was behind this incident. The militiaman noticed suspicious activity in the forest belt, reported this to his colleagues by radio, and then, without waiting for reinforcements, he decided to check the area himself and was captured.