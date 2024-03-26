SBU Head Malyuk: The Crimean Bridge was blown up by improvised explosive devices

The terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which occurred in October 2022, was organized by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) using improvised explosive devices disguised as rolls of greenhouse film. This was announced by the head of the department Vasily Malyuk (included in Russia's list of terrorists and extremists), transmits “Channel 24”.

The total weight of the hexogen mixture used to blow up the bridge was 14 tons (21 tons in TNT equivalent – approx. “Tapes.ru”). Malyuk noted that in the future the SBU may attack this facility again.

Related materials:

In November 2023, the head of the SBU already announced new attacks on the Crimean Bridge. He also said that during the second attack on the bridge in July 2023, Ukrainian special services used Sea Baby maritime drones, which were controlled remotely from Kyiv.

Earlier, Malyuk told details about the attempts on the life of former Verkhovna Rada deputy Ilya Kiva, Russian military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky and others. At the same time, the head of the department emphasized that the SBU does not officially take responsibility for this.