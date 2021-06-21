Decisive, in the team test, the victory together with the companions Tatiana Andreoli and Lucilla Boari against Spain in the last qualifying round in Paris

Savona – Sporting Liguria celebrates a new Olympic pass. It is the Savona area Chiara Rebagliati to crown a five-year period of great sacrifices and to achieve this great goal after the last qualifying round held over the weekend in Paris. Together with her companions Tatiana Andreoli and Lucilla Boari, Chiara passes the qualification in fourth position with 1963 points, behind Mexico (1993), India (1992) and USA (1981).

In the eighth, against theUzbekistan, the blues win with a test of authority for 6-0. In the quarterfinals the match against the athletes of Brazil is a succession of emotions that ends with a capital test of the blue, able to win 5-1. The first set is the most complicated, but the blues manage to equalize it with a 52-52. In the semifinals, Italy finds Mexico (Roman, Valencia, Vazquez), defeated a month ago in the race for gold in the Lausanne World Cup. The desire for redemption by Roman, Valencia and Vazquez prevails. It ends 5-1 and everything is postponed to the decisive appeal test against Spain.

Rebagliati and companions face Canales, De Velasco and Fernandez Infante) with great clarity and energy. They go on 4-0 scoring two almost perfect sets, won with the partial 57-51 and 59-53. The Spaniards sell their lives dearly and shorten the gap taking to 4-2, with the partial 56-57, but Italy is too eager to arrive in Tokyo. The following tie 53-53 is worth the point of the longed-for victory: 5-3.

The emotion is maximum, Chiara Rebagliati does not hide it. “We wanted to qualify by winning the semifinal against Mexico, we knew it was a fundamental match, but due to the tension we widened the group and lost. On the test field, while we were waiting for the match with the Spain, we told ourselves that we could not fail this second chance, because we would have thrown away a job that we have been carrying out for over two years ”.

Here is the significance of this undertaking. “For me, reaching the Olympic Games means reaching the dream of when I was a child, a great emotion, because I see little Chiara who started archery when she was 10: now I find myself in Paris to celebrate this qualification “. The companions. “Tatiana and Lucilla have more international experience than me, they reassured me and I tried to repay them by starting the sets as best I could. I think we have done a great job, because we have always helped each other to achieve a common goal. ”

