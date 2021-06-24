Savona – Locri’s night is hot. On the clay court absurdly chosen by the national amateur league for the Italian Serie D cup final between Savona and Sestrese, Bruno Bottari (the captain led by ds Arcuri from Genoa together with Canu) raises the trophy and suddenly the modest Calabrian facility becomes an authentic amusement park for the blues and whites of the patron Grenno. In the changing rooms there is a bustle of kids who ask for every souvenir item from the players intoxicated with joy. “I have nothing left, only my shoes” says Bottari to a little boy who will be ten years old at the most. “Thank you” the response of the child who grabs and walks away.

The Italian cup it is a matter of fact. It is June 23, 1991 when the brace of “Micio” spreads the verdestellati of the long-haired Bobo Pilleddu. And that trophy will also remain the only one in the over one hundred year old history of the Old Dauphin, past among a thousand hardships and failures.

The last one, last year, seems to be the most difficult to overcome. In the thirtieth anniversary of the victory in Calabria the Savona, that Savona, no longer exists. Grenno has set up Pro Savona and tomorrow maybe we will know if he can count on the old brand (today the tender to acquire the brand, emblem and small trophies expires). And the story continues, then.

But that long interlude between 1990 and 1991 can never be canceled. Never forgotten. An indelible memory especially for those who experienced that ride firsthand, as a reporter following the team, but also by the fans. And yes, because at the time, the Ultras (with Claudio Bosano in the lead) followed the biancoblù to Calabria. And how can we forget the escape of the fans from the Tagliacozzo hotel – where the team was in retreat – with an umbrella stand that resembled the Champions Cup after the heart-pounding night in Avezzano. “Go back and bring it back otherwise I’ll put it on the club’s account” thundered the owner who was far from willing to participate in the celebrations for qualifying for the grand final.

A leap in the heart to remember those moments. Obviously starting from the hot night of Locri to go back in Avezzano and that evening in Tigullio, in Santa Margherita Ligure, where Savona has deployed the junior team and a certain Mulonia has folded the Sammargheritese, but above all the intentions of the club not to aim for the trophy.

Without detracting from the other opponents of Savona’s long road to triumph, that success marked the real turning point and convinced mister Luigino Vallongo, a man of few words, but of great tactical knowledge (to the point that Nedo Sonetti then followed, second, in the adventure to Cagliari) to deploy the owners from that moment on.

Aosta, Giaveno, Pistoiese and Darfo Boario, in order, have surrendered to the growing desire of the Savona group. Before the Sestrese it was the turn of Avezzano to surrender. With so much anger especially after the 0-0 of Bacigalupo in front of a thousand spectators and the return considered a formality only to be completed. Without having dealt with super Viviani, however, who neutralized the decisive rigor of the Abruzzo. And on the then biancoblù diligence driven by Sergio Baccino, there was also a great celebration for the two “grumblers” from Savona: Remo Bertolucci and Pippi Prussiati, the man of the shirts and the man of the muscles. Obviously with the curtains pulled down to protect from any splinters of the glass made targets by the stones. –

