For twenty years, the International Association Network of Living Lakes (Livinglakes) works in more than 70 countries to protect and restore lakes and wetlands worldwide. For this, he collaborates with NGOs, governments, indigenous peoples and local communities with the aim of conserving critical habitats, strengthening sustainable means of living and educating the benefits provided by lakes and wetlands. Its land initiatives cover ten countries and their partners work together in a joint and coordinated effort to catalyze the conservation of these water masses for at least five years under the Biodiversity and Climate Initiative.

Annually, together with the World Fund for Nature and the Network of Living Lakes, they nomine the threatened lake of the year. In 2024 the Szczecin lagoon was appointed, on the border between Poland and Germany. In August 2022, the ODer river became known throughout Europe when it was news for a massive mortality of fish. The entire course of the river, 840 kilometers long, was affected, and stopped just before the Delta del Oder, with the Szczecion lagoon in its center that plays a key role in the conservation of the biodiversity of the southern Baltic. Not surprisingly, it is one of the few ecologically intact natural areas of Central Europe and a spawning area for species that need fresh and salty water. In addition, it constitutes a strategic crossing point of the East Atlantic immigration route, crucial for migratory birds and the blue heart of one of the first areas of recovery of the nature of Europe.

The Delta del Oder, with the Szczecin lagoon in its center, is one of the few examples of a virgin nature that remain in Europe, one of the last rivers that follows its natural dynamics in an almost intact bed. The summer catastrophe of 2022, with an incalculable impact on biodiversity and on the entire wetland system, highlighted decades threatened by significant pollution from the surrounding industries and by the contributions of nutrients as a result of industrial activities and agricultural, which makes the mass of water more vulnerable to the dangers of multicausal pressures, many encouraged by change Climate In recent years, maritime transport has increased in the area, both in terms of traffic and ship size, adding more pressure to the waters of the lagoon.

Cross -border wetland

The Delta del Oder is a representative example of the ecological state of the water masses in Europe. According to the EU Framework of Water (DMA), in force since 2000, the ecological state should have been reached in 2015, but no EU Member State has succeeded. To meet the new term, on December 31, 2027, only three years left. The designation of a cross -border wetland in Europe aims to draw attention to the urgent need to act within the EU and demand the timely application of the Marco del Agua Directive (DMA).









To improve the ecological state of the delta and the waters of the Lagoon, it is necessary that both Germany and Poland take urgent and comprehensive measures to regenerate it and the connectivity is crucial to revitalize it as an important habitat for migratory fish and for protected species. Another important measure is to reinforce the natural retention of water in the flood plains. In this way, important ecosystem services such as water storage and natural filters can be revitalized, and natural protection against floods can be improved by large -scale restoration of flooding plains with riverside forests and bogs.

Among the protection initiatives that Livinglakes carries out outside Europe are significant and important wetlands of vital importance for the protection of biodiversity and survival of the people who depend on them.

The Uros Home

More than 3,800 meters in the heart of the Peruvian Altiplano is the highest navigable lake in the world, the Titicaca. In its waters, the unique species of fauna and flora that are extremely sensitive to environmental changes and the pressure of the more than two million people (Bolivians and Peruvians) that live in their collection zone and that They depend on it as a reserve of drinking water and other ecosystem services, such as climate regulation.

For the local population, the lake is also a crucial source of food – both for fishing and for aquaculture – and other natural resources, such as the totora, a plant with which the indigenous people who weave their ships, houses and even the Artificial Islands in which they live. Every day more threatened by overexploitation, the direct discharge of wastewater, heavy metals of abandoned or illegal mining facilities, and the inadequate management of solid waste (more than 180,000 tons), the Titicaca has held the threatened lake title of the threatened lake of the threatened lake of the year already twice (2012 and 2023). Faced with this, Livinglakes works to implement nature -based solutions, with green filters that reduce wastewater nutrients, helping to restore contaminated and eutrophized lake areas, requests a strict regulatory framework and greater awareness of fishermen and local farmers.

Ecosystems mosaic

Lacustrine systems, swamps, coastal forests, wetlands, meadows, coral reefs and dunes make up the ecosystems mosaic of the Isimangaliso wetland park in South Africa, which houses more than 6,500 species of plants and animals. The Mkuze River and its associated basins are an important source of fresh water for communities that live along the park. The greatest threat to fresh water systems comes from surrounding areas, both due to the direct impacts of neighboring communities and indirect impacts of the change in land use within the basins. The soils are poor in nutrients and rainfall are scarce and irregular, which results in low agricultural productivity that forces new lands to constantly cut off.

There are extensive areas of commercial wood plantations and in recent years there has been a spectacular increase in afforestation by small producers. Exotic eucalyptus eucalyptus are grown in lands that were historically grassland and the increase in evapotranspiration of these trees obtained is significantly reducing fresh water inputs in the park’s wetland system, by reducing the filtration of groundwater and lowering the water table . Among the most threatened species are hippo, vulnerable due to the increase in poaching and increased drought; The black rhinoceros for illegal hunting and the marine turtle threatened by the overexploitation of its eggs, adult hunting, catching for fishing rigs and the loss of ancyment sites on beaches.

Youth Guardians

With an area of ​​374 square kilometers of partially sweet and brackish water, Lake Bolgoda is the largest natural lake of Sri Lanka. The fact of being surrounded by a wide variety of habitats, such as swamps, mangrove forests, grasslands, scrublands and bog, and bordered by an urban landscape, makes it an essential refuge for wildlife. It also plays a vital role for the local community, since it provides flood retention and serves as the main source of water for rice cultivation and vegetables. In recognition of its environmental value, the central environmental authority of Sri Lanka designated a damping zone of 60 meters from the lake limit as a protection area.

Both the lake and its surrounding wetlands, an important carbon sink with unique mangrove forests are seriously threatened by the increase in human activities and climate change. Luckily, fifteen passionate young people entitled in Environmental Management Sciences have joined to form the Juvenile Brigade of Lake Bolgoda. Driven for their sense of responsibility for nature, they have joined forces with the local marine police division to denounce environmental crimes and frustrate any threat. An example of how young people are essential for the sustainable management of the wetlands of our planet.