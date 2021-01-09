The Republican formation that Nixon and Reagan led in their day has given Donald trump a perfect platform to appropriate conservative ideology and conspiratorial minds of whom, like him, they distrust the ‘deep state’. They are those with authoritarian tendencies who need to exercise control over events and are relieved to accept the theories that connect the links without explaining with astonishing coherence, “however crazy the premises may be,” explains the psychologist Jack Saul, expert in mental health and collective trauma at Columbia and NYU universities. «Those theories remove the uncertainty they cannot tolerate. People look for that kind of coherence to make sense of a confusing reality. The Kennedy assassination, the moon landing, the 9/11 attacks, the lost elections …

The Experts also find in the affections to conspiracy theories a strong individualistic personality like the one that accompanied the lonely explorers of the last frontier, those who put the ‘Do Not Trespass’ sign in their gardens or those who take out their shotguns as soon as they see someone cross their property. To the idiosyncrasy of the new world has been added the capitalist individualism of the self-made man and the loss of the social fabric of our time.

His followers are also the ones they long for the certainty of those ‘good old times’ that Trump evoked in his campaign. The old days when vase women reaffirm the alpha male ego that was never exposed with off-key responses or careers of their own. Gun lovers rushing to buy ammo at the first exchange rate. Those who see in the election of Biden a ‘radical left’ that takes power by stealing the elections because Trump has convinced them that he will take away their weapons, give housing to blacks in their landscaped developments and end their ‘status quo’ by dint of regulations.

“Sinister beliefs”



“If individualists feel that their independence is threatened they look for dark forces that threaten to rob them of their freedom”, explains the psychoanalyst Allan Schwartz, author of “Paranoias and Conspiracy Theories.” That is why they believe that the simple implementation of a gun license will help the Government to obtain a list of gun owners to take them away later. “They have the sinister belief that the government is almighty and controls everything, always on the verge of pouncing on all of us to enslave us.”

For these, reality has become even more uncertain and complex with recent events. Trump is his lifeline. The more it is attacked, the more they will cling to it, no matter what hidden platform they have to find it on.. The survival of Biden and the political bipartisanship will depend on their ability to comfort a society shaken by pandemic, Trumpism and inequalities so that they need no savior.