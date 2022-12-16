Italian savings are growing (despite the crisis)

Despite the fact that 2022 has been a decidedly complicated yearbetween sudden rise in inflation, geopolitical and energy crisis, according to a study by Einaudi Center, Italy one discovers a healthy country, and with solid fundamentals, even in comparison with the other European states. Alongside those who suffer from the rise in utilities, almost one out of two families still manages to save. They are mostly university graduates and with a monthly income beyond the 2,500 euros. 60% own a home and save more than last year.

In general, family consumption is growing (more than 50%) and the percentage of those who define themselves as financially independent, or those who have learned to establish and assign a risk budget, even if the security of the capital remains prevalent. However, the uncertainty that hinders a decisive use of liquidity parked in current accounts still weighs. Although the ability of our pension system to continue to guarantee current levels of disbursement is judged fragile, Italians are perplexed to approach supplementary pension forms.

According to a study by Mercer CFA to get out of this situation, Italy it should do more to encourage participation in supplementary pension schemes, continue to raise the retirement age as life expectancy increases and avoid offering windows for early exit from the world of work. In fact, our social security system it ranks 32nd out of 44 countries considered. Unsatisfactory, especially among the younger ones, is also the signing of policies referable to all those preventive and/or curative practices that take place over a long period of time in order to avoid, where possible, the onset or worsening of a situation of non-self-sufficiency, which is not only a medical condition, but also an economic one. Only 17% of the sample has a health insurance policy, while the RC covers just over one in 12 subjects.

It remains quite scarce also the level of financial education which varies according to various factors, including age, level of educationand, the type and investment objective. Poor financial preparation pushes young people to make less than ideal investment choices: in most cases, the level of diversification of their portfolio is truly laughable. The strengthening of financial education in our country is therefore a priority. A step that cannot be postponed. Helping to make correct decisions in the management of savings and investments allows you to make the right choices in many phases, even the most basic. Turning instead to entrepreneurs, they aim to invest in digitalisation, renewal and training: in fact, in the context of uncertainty, Italian companies have understood how Digital Innovation is a fundamental lever for competitiveness and growth.

In fact, the use of open innovation is growing, an approach that has proved successful in responding quickly to new objectives and is already practiced today by80% of large companies. Notably, nearly half (49%) have partnered with startups, become increasingly important players in the economy. Among the main findings of the Einaudi Center’s research, the house is of particular importance. Demand is growing, stimulated by credit with transactions returning to pre-property crisis levels, and despite the sudden rise in mortgage interest rates, the market remains dynamic.



