Moody’s affirms that the additional savings of the world-wide system of the last 2 years exceed US $ 5.4 trillion; and gives that character to the current savings level compared to the spending pattern of more than 6% of the global product made in the first quarter of 2019, in the pre-pandemic stage.

The Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) warned in December last year that the level of savings in advanced countries – basically the US, Europe and Japan – had reached record levels in historical terms in that period; and he estimated them at 20% / 25% of the total. He added that this occurred mainly in the second quarter of 2020, which was when the pandemic broke out in the US and Europe.

There is a full coincidence that the panic-induced spending restraint and the economy shutdown measures advance – additional savings through – a phenomenal consumption boom in the second half of the year.

This happens in parallel to the full recovery of the North American economy caused by the massive vaccination of its population, which would be immunized by more than 70% in July / August of this year.

Moody’s also estimates that the additional savings or excess savings in 2020/2021 would amount to 12% of GDP, 9% in Canada, 6% in Italy, and a similar proportion in Germany, while in the world it would reach 6% of the product, and would be the highest in the last 100 years.

The calculation of the international consultancy is that, if consumers spend 1/3 of those savings, the consequence would be that the world product would expand more than 2 percentage points between 2021 and 2022, with an average increase of more than 9% in the last 3 months of 2021.

In the case of China, an indicator of the power of consumption in the second largest economy in the world is that Alibaba, the main Chinese Internet commerce platform, raised US $ 75.8 billion on “Singles Day” on October 11 of last year , which had to be transformed into a 7-day marathon due to the public’s demand and meant an increase of 26% compared to the previous year. That percentage is set to increase this year, with a GDP boom of + 18.6% annually in the first 3 months of 2021, the highest level since 1992.

To this must be added that retail sales (of which 60% are made online) increased 34.2% in March this year, which anticipates a phenomenal consumption boom in the last 6 months of 2021.

This happens when just now the People’s Republic has begun a mass vaccination campaign of its population, and it is proposed to have more than 40% of it immunized in July of this year, to cover 60% by the end of 2021.

The indisputable historical fact is that China managed to control the coronavirus pandemic, which broke out in the city of Wuhan, Hubei province in December 2019, in a period of only 6 weeks, and did so without resorting to vaccination of its population, because these still did not exist anywhere in the world.

It is evident that this historical event has given the People’s Republic tremendous economic, social and political vigor; and it is the underlying reason that it has placed it in a position of strategic parity with the United States., as highlighted at the Anchorage, Alaska meeting (April 18/19 of this year).

The remarkable thing is that these achievements the People’s Republic has obtained while accentuates the opening of its economy and its full integration to the most advanced capitalism. In the first quarter of 2021, it received a total of US $ 46,560 million in foreign direct investment (FDI), which implies an annual increase of 39.9% in that period.

China this year is poised to beat the 2020 all-time high for FDI attraction, when it captured US $ 163 billion, and left the US behind for the first time in history.

The rise of FDI in the Chinese economy could exceed US $ 200 billion or more this year, attracted by its exceptional consumption boom and the practically complete opening of its economic structure to foreign capital, first of all the North American.

This happens when China dominates world trade, with exports that grow every month an average of 18.1% per month since June of last year, while imports expand 6.5% per month in that period, which implied a record of global exchange of US $ 78,000 million in March alone.

It must be added that all global exchange from China is in US dollars, against which the renminbi has appreciated more than 60% in the last 2 years; Furthermore, the trade sanctions imposed by Donald Trump against Chinese exports in July 2019 are fully in force in the government of President Joe Biden, which implies a tariff surcharge for Chinese goods in the North American market of 25% / 30% over the tariff average.

The Chinese export power and the extraordinary recovery of North American demand are the fundamental cause of the record rise of the world economy.

Everything indicates that 2021 is about to be a year that will make history in capitalism globalization of the 21st century.

