The investor, and more so if his behavior is analyzed in herd terms, is quite pro-cyclical. The small saver wants to have past certainties to bet on the future. And that is not good because many times he is late. A year has had to pass since the minimum of the covid-19 in the Stock Exchanges, with important rebounds since then in most of the squares, so that the ordinary citizen is willing to leave his comfort zone (although more than word that with concrete acts) as far as your money is concerned.

EL PAÍS exclusively publishes the Confidence Survey prepared by JPMorgan Asset Management on a quarterly basis. The main point of this demo work is the index that measures the faith of investors in the market. To make this thermometer, the answers given by the respondents about what they think the Bags will do in the next six months are taken into account. Well, in the wave corresponding to the first quarter of 2021, the indicator of the US fund manager experienced a notable increase, going from 0.55 to 2.04 points. This is its highest level since the second quarter of 2018. Optimists, that is, those who see “probable or very probable” that there will be increases in the market, represent 42.9% of the responses; those who do not expect changes in the markets represent 30.4% and pessimists weigh 26.7%. The majority argument of those who trust in additional revaluations of the shares has to do with the normalization that will gradually arrive in people’s daily lives and in economic activity when the rate of vaccination against covid-19 goes picking up cruising speed.

Geography change

In the last part of 2020, the geographical area where Spanish savers saw the most upward potential was in the European markets. However, this time it is the Asian Stock Exchanges where investors see that there are greater chances of rises, followed by the European and US markets. The Spanish Stock Market falls to the fourth position in the preferences of the investors.

The greater confidence in risk assets could lead to think about a turn in the products that make up the investment portfolio of citizens, but the euphoria does not reach those levels. Despite the zero return offered by deposits and bank books, they continue to be the favorite option for 35.6% of savers. 19.3% assure that they will subscribe an investment fund in the next semester, 18.1% plan to invest directly in the stock market and 15.5% will acquire a pension plan. The real estate alternative is mentioned by 11.2% of those surveyed.

This very conservative strategy makes sense if the real aspirations of Spanish savers are analyzed. For 43% of the participants in this study, the most important thing when investing is “not to lose money”, 30.7% recognize that they are willing to sacrifice part of the potential profitability “in exchange for certain security”, while that only for 26.3% the most important thing when they go to the market is to achieve the “maximum profitability” possible.

The absence of a generalized financial culture, a distribution system dominated by banks and, obviously, the lack of resources as a consequence of the crisis caused by the pandemic make up an atypical way of saving. Only 28% of Spaniards make contributions to savings or investment products “when they have an accumulated amount of money”, and of those who make periodic contributions, 17% admit that they do so without prior planning.