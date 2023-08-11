Are savers dissatisfied with the savings interest they receive, while their banks make large profits? There is still little sign of this at the four largest Dutch banks. Customers have withdrawn money en masse from none of the banks in recent months and transferred it elsewhere, according to the financial figures announced by ING, ABN Amro, Rabobank and de Volksbank in recent days.

And more profit, there was.

All four saw their winnings just about double. The largest bank in the Netherlands, ING, made a profit of 2.2 billion euros in the second quarter, compared to 1.2 billion in the same period a year earlier, their figures showed last week. ABN Amro, which published quarterly figures on Wednesday, came to 870 million euros, more than 80 percent more on an annual basis.

Rabobank reported a profit of EUR 2.5 billion over the first six months on Thursday. That is already more than the bank booked for the whole of 2022. The smallest of the four ‘major banks’ in the Netherlands, De Volksbank, released figures on Friday. The profit of the parent company of SNS, Regiobank and ASN amounted to 248 million euros, 2.5 times as much as a year earlier.

The reason for those ‘fat’ profits? The very sharp rise in interest rates on the financial markets. Since the European Central Bank decided to raise its interest rate a year ago to contain inflation, the banks also charge considerably higher interest rates when issuing new loans. For a new mortgage with a term of ten years, the most competitive providers are now asking just above 4 percent interest. At the major banks, which have by far the largest market share, interest rates on new loans are now between 4.1 and 4.2 percent.

The interest rates on savings that customers receive from the banks lag far behind. Rabobank customers have been receiving 1.25 percent savings interest since mid-July. Since August 1, a saver at ABN Amro also receives this. This week, customers of the largest Volksbank brand SNS will also receive 1.25 percent savings interest. ING will be the last to follow next week with the increase to 1.25 percent.

‘Extreme’ situation

Is the bank now making too much profit at the expense of the saver, as the Italian government stated with the hastily announced this week tax on the interest profits of the banks? According to many of the bank executives, profits are normalizing sooner, after banks made losses on their interest for years due to negative interest rates. The negative interest that banks paid to the ECB was very little passed on to customers. Because lending rates fell sharply, banks’ interest margins were under pressure for years.

Banks also lost when there was negative interest. You don’t hear about that anymore

According to ING CEO Steven van Rijswijk, the fact that profits rose so fast compared to a year earlier is partly due to the situation in 2022, so it quotes Financial Daily it. At that time, the war in Ukraine had just started and the banks were filling their strop pots because of the uncertainty that this gave. That depressed profits. But the current situation is “extreme”, the same business newspaper quoted financial director Bas Brouwers of Rabobank on Thursday. And Volksbank CEO Martijn Gribnau also said to the press on Friday that he was getting “mixed feelings” about interest rates at the moment.

According to economist and stock market analyst Corné van Zeijl of asset manager Cardano, you can speak of ‘excess profits’ if you look at the interest rates on savings and loans. According to Van Zeijl, the banks are in a special situation because interest rates are rising rapidly, while they are losing little money to bad loans. But the latter can change quickly if a recession is imminent. “That is the standard problem with banks. Sometimes it goes very well and sometimes it goes very badly. And now everything is really okay. Banks also lost when there was negative interest. You don’t hear about that anymore.”

On the other hand, savers are currently putting little pressure on the banks to raise interest rates more quickly. Or as Van Zeijl puts it: “Lazy savers are profitable savers.”

Although savers at the major banks did not leave en masse, they did shift their balances internally. A lot of money went from current accounts (without interest) to savings accounts and deposit accounts, where customers put their money on hold for a period of time in exchange for a little more interest.

According to the Consumers’ Association, consumers who are dissatisfied with their savings interest should take a step themselves. “We cannot say anything about banks having to adjust their interest rates. What we do say to consumers: look beyond your own bank. Do you want more interest? Then transfer. There is plenty of choice.”

According to professor Harald Benink, professor of banking and finance at Tilburg University, Dutch consumers are indeed ‘little interest-conscious’. He attributes this to, among other things, the low level of competition within the Dutch market. “Apparently people are so attached to their own bank that complaints are made, but little action is taken. People feel comfortable with the big banks.”

Another alternative is to look for an account across the border. For example, there are several European banks that offer 2.6 percent interest. The Consumers’ Association advises savers who are looking for an alternative to do proper research into the risks involved in switching.

For example, does the chosen bank fall under a good deposit guarantee scheme? According to Professor Benink, because of the potential risks, it is not surprising that the Dutch consumer does not and mass walks away. “European banks are covered by a deposit guarantee of up to 100,000 euros, but that guarantee is arranged per country. In certain countries, therefore, if their banks fail, the question is whether the governments can bear the financial burden. Or is it the question of how long it will take before you can access your money again.”

Benink argues that the European Union should soon come up with a real savings guarantee system, with a centrally filled pot. So far, this has been blocked by Germany, among others. “Had we already had that, a larger number of savers would probably have put money away in other European countries. That would really contribute to more competition in the Dutch savings market.”

Stock price much less

Are all the profit increases a reason for joy among the banks’ other important stakeholder, the shareholders? According to stock market analyst Van Zeijl, this is disappointing. He points out that the share price of European banks is on average six times the expected profit. That is considerably less than an average European company: that makes twelve times the profit on the stock exchange.

“Investors are not so much looking at the high profit now, but more at the risks in the future. And those are always very large at banks – given the impact of the state of the economy.” He also points out that capital buffers are high and more likely to go up than down in the coming years. “Structural making more profit per share is not an option.”

The banks also do not expect the current profits to continue. Whether that means that savings rates will continue to rise, the Volksbank directors did not want to say on Friday. “Any increases also depend on competition,” said financial director Ferdinand Vaandrager. If that is indeed the case, the interest rates at SNS and ASN will probably rise again soon. Rabobank charges 1.50 percent interest from 15 August. So far this year, not only the Volksbank brands have followed interest rate increases from the competition, but also ABN Amro and ING.