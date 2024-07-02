Turkey had a thrilling victory against Austria on Tuesday to qualify for the quarter-finals of the European Championship, with a narrow 2-1 victory and a miraculous save from the goalkeeper. Mert Güno.

Güno is the star of what is already being described as the best save of the European Championship so far.

The match was 2-1 and was about to end. Austria was launching its final attack, and that was when the goalkeeper lunged forward in a feline-like manner, with a great reaction, to prevent the goal that Baumgartner was already celebrating, which would have meant going into extra time.

Türkiye to the quarterfinals

Merih Demiral celebrates Türkiye’s goal. Photo:AFP Share

Turkey defeated Austria 2-1 on Tuesday in Leipzig and qualified for the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, where they will face the Netherlands.

Thanks to a brace from central defender Merih Demiral, who opened the scoring after 57 seconds and doubled the lead in the second half (59), the Turks knocked out Austria, who managed to reduce the gap with a goal from Michael Gregoritsch (66).

