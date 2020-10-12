A burned area near Porto Velho, in the Brazilian state of Rondonia, on August 23. In video, the Amazon burns at a record rate. Photo: AFP | Video: EPV

The Brazilian climatologist Carlos Nobre put on the table in 1991 a worrying hypothesis: the sabanization of the Amazon. Their research suggested that large-scale deforestation of the Amazon rainforests increases atmospheric temperature, reduces rainfall and lengthens the dry season. The long-term result, he warned, would be the transformation of dense tropical forests into savanna vegetation, especially in the south and southeast of the Amazon.

Almost three decades later, Nobre is a member of the prestigious US National Academy of Sciences, and the data supports his hypothesis. The Amazon basin has already lost 20% of its surface to deforestation in the last 60 years – mainly to create farmland, pastures for livestock or mining operations – and the temperature has risen by one degree. The 77,000 fires registered so far in 2019 in the Amazon break the downward trend of recent years and pave the way to disaster. The fire, Nobre warned in a study published in 2016, “Contributes to the establishment of savannas in places that could be covered with jungle.”

The sabanization of the Amazon is a direct threat to other parts of the planet. In 2013, a team from Princeton University (USA) warned that a hypothetical massive deforestation of the Amazon basin would generate a weather cycle similar to that of El Niño, a natural and cyclical phenomenon linked to a warming of the eastern tropical Pacific.

“The key is that deforestation in the Amazon will not only affect the Amazon. It cannot be contained. It will impact the atmosphere and the atmosphere will transport those effects, “the biologist warned then. David medvigy, leader of the investigation. Their results showed that Rossby waves, which move weather conditions from one place on the planet to another, would bring drought to the US A deforested Amazon would mean 20% less rainfall on the US Northwest coast and a 50% reduction from the Sierra Nevada snowpack, an essential water source for California’s cities and farmlands, according to Medvigy calculations.

“If the snow cover changes in the Sierra Nevada, where most of the irrigation in the Central Valley of California comes from, the deforestation of the Amazon could have serious consequences for the food supply in the United States,” said the biologist, today in the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

The first mathematical models of Carlos Nobre’s team calculated that there were two inflection points that would lead to the sabanization irreversible of the Amazon: a 3 degree increase in temperature and a 40% deforestation of the Amazon basin. Now, Nobre believes that the threshold it would be more like 25%, due to the synergies between deforestation, climate change and fires.

“The humidity of the Amazon is important for rainfall and human well-being, because it contributes to winter rains in parts of the Río de la Plata basin, especially in southern Paraguay, southern Brazil, Uruguay, and central and eastern Argentina ”, explained Nobre and the biologist Thomas E. Lovejoy, from George Mason University (USA), in an editorial of the magazine Science Advances last year.

The droughts of 2005, 2010 and 2015 could have temporarily turned the Amazon into a source of CO two

“We believe that the sensible solution is not only to strictly stop deforestation, but to rebuild a margin of safety around the turning point of the Amazon, reducing the deforested area to less than 20%, for a reason of common sense: it is absurd find out exactly where the tipping point is by reaching it ”, proposed Nobre and Lovejoy, two highly respected conservationists in the scientific community.

At the United Nations summit on climate change held in Paris in 2015, the then Brazilian president, the leftist Dilma Rousseff, pledged to reforest 12 million hectares by 2030. The new president, the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, threatened at first moment with breaking the Paris agreement, but It soon reversed itself due to the possible loss of international quality certificates necessary for its agricultural and livestock sector exports.

The destruction of the Amazon also poses a more global threat to the planet. The Amazon rainforests have historically been a sink for CO two , which accumulates in their trees, buffering the effects of human industrial emissions. However, a study published in 2015 in the magazine Nature warned that this role of sink is decreasing, in part due to “a sustained long-term increase in tree mortality,” according to the authors, led by the ecologist Roel Brienen, from the University of Leeds (UK).