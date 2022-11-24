Amr Ebeid (Cairo)

Marca newspaper described its Spanish team as “savage” after it devoured Costa Rica with a “seven” mercilessly at the opening of Group E matches, and its cover bore video clips expressing the joy of the “Matador” players with each of the 7 goals, and described the start as “wonderful” after a group show. A creative and historical result from the “battalion” of Luis Enrique, who brought life to the Barcelona midfielders within the “La Roja” system. She said on her official website that her team stunned all followers and observers around the world, and mocked the Spanish rivals in the group, Germany, that he felt “Horror” now and asking for “help” for fear of the next confrontation!

And Mundo Deportivo wrote that the “red machines”, referring to the Spain national team, achieved a historic result in its first match in the Qatar World Cup, while it said that the German national team “committed suicide” with Japanese computer swords in the ancestral way known as “Harakiri”, and the Catalan newspaper Sport also paid attention to the statements. Enrique, in which he said that he had succeeded in overcoming the “curse of the beginnings” after its festive cover title, “Hurray, Hurray,” and the AS newspaper wrote on its cover that what happened was “the real beginning of the great dream.”

As for the Japanese newspaper “Mainty Shimbun”, it headlined its main story with “Doha drama”, and said that the World Cup in Qatar rewrote the history of Japanese football with a historic victory over Germany, and the “samurai” returned to the match despite the early delay before pushing the “machines” towards a “disaster”. With a late, fatal blow from Takuma Asano, she indicated that the coach had programmed the “computer” asking for more ambition, and the players had already responded and returned to the result with a historic victory.

For its part, the English press did not miss the opportunity to heal the Germans, as it placed a picture of the “machine” players at the beginning of the match on its cover, saying that the German team started the match with a demonstration of silence that ended with great foolishness that made its players look like “puppets”, while the image of the Japanese team’s joy covered the cover. The Guardian, which described the shot as “the height of joy” in historical moments after the “humiliation” of the Germans, while Star Sport wrote that Germany had received a “harsh lesson”, while Spain presented an exciting and frightening show at the same time.

On the other hand, Al-Maghrib Al-Youm website reported the Minister of Sports’ praise for the performance of “Al-Aswad” against Croatia, stressing that the patriotic spirit of the national team’s stars was the main motivation and reason for this distinguished appearance at the beginning of the World Cup. , who indicated that the first half was “tactical” and disciplined by the “Atlas Lions” despite some few lapses, while Morocco suffered in the first half with the offensive “fiery” rush and the defense and Yassine Bounou endured the hardship of that period, and in the same sixth group, I wrote The newspaper “Gazet van Antwerp” said that the mission was completed successfully, despite the suffering of the “Red Devils” against the Canadians, but the victory was achieved and topped the group, and added that Michy Batshuayi blew up the opening celebrations in Qatar.