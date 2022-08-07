Georgina Rodríguez appears getting soaked on Netflix and sausage sales rise in Huesca. It is the butterfly effect but applied to the sausage. Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner is blowing it up with his ‘docureality’ ‘Soy Georgina’, a kind of ‘Yo Claudio’ in a ‘choni’ version that premiered back in January and is still making people talk and causing collateral effects . One of them is that the area of ​​Jaca, a town in Huesca where she lived from the age of three to 17, has experienced a notable increase in the sale of a type of dry and cured sausage known as secallona.

They attribute the boom to the fact that Georgina appears in one of the episodes of her series happily gobbling up secallona cut with a knife while proclaiming «How delicious!». The sausage in question comes from Graus, a Huesca town of about three thousand inhabitants in the Ribagorza region. Today’s ‘celebrity’ knows him well, because as a young girl she worked for almost a year as a waitress in one of his hotels.

Coincidentally, Graus, who holds the Guinness record for the largest sausage barbecue in the world, held its annual party for this product a little over a week ago. And that was the end, with a thousand kilos of sausage roasted on a 25-square-meter grill, the use of a crane to turn it over, the town’s priest in the role of ‘taster’ and 9,000 portions served between locals and foreigners, with a solidarity surplus for the Food Bank. That if Georgina isn’t named the herald of the festivities, they’re already taking a long time… And in the absence of a secallona bio, they could institute the ‘secallona Gio’, in honor of the family nickname of Cristiano’s girlfriend.

A woman of resounding beauty and a touch of pork, the title of longaniza ambassador (something that is already being considered in Graus) fits Georgina’s profile like a cake in a mold. She boasts in her ‘docuseries’ of a meteoric metabolism that allows her to turn sausage purple without losing her figure. Although logically the figure of Rodríguez is not exactly that of Twiggy. With more curves than La Calobra, the tortuous Mallorcan port, she is closer to that of Kim Kardashian, who insisted on getting into Marilyn Monroe’s mythical beaded dress and broke the zipper.

But Huesca does not only live on sausages. The area has also experienced a tourist explosion thanks to the series of her countrywoman, who in one of the chapters takes a stroll through the landscapes of her childhood and adolescence. In Graus she visited the Lleida hotel, where she worked as a waitress, as well as a delicatessen that has now tripled its sales. She gets orders from New York.

miracle biography



In Jaca, the ‘influencer’, who in her younger years was part of the Young Ballet of the Pyrenees, stopped by the store where she bought sweets as a girl and also visited the Romanesque cathedral where she prayed to the altarpiece of the Holy Christ when she was still very far from be rich and famous “So many prayers at your feet, so many wishes and tears. Today I finally meet you again – she wrote shortly after on her Instagram account – her. Thank you for having illuminated my path and for always accompanying me.

Taking into account Georgina’s pull (the video of her daughter Alana singing “‘Saboko’, papi, ‘saboko'”, is already viral) and that her biography has much of a miracle (she went from overnight to being a shop assistant from a super-luxury store to becoming its best customer, and from going by bus to traveling in a Rolls Royce with a chauffeur) it would not be surprising if the Christ to whom he prayed ends up unseating Saint Anthony. What’s more, another case like hers, and that will be Lourdes.