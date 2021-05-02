Riyadh (dpa)

Saudi press reports stated that the Saudi Al-Nasr Club is seeking to find a temporary replacement for Betty Martinez, who was injured and underwent an operation that requires a period of treatment and rehabilitation of at least six months.

According to Al-Riyadiah newspaper, the Argentine player faces two scenarios, the first of which is to register an alternative foreign player in his place in the next summer transfer period, if it is confirmed that he is absent from the stadiums for more than 6 months, provided that he is re-registered in the team’s list during the winter transfer period, and the second scenario It is represented in the continuation of my house on the list if it is presented during the period of treatment and rehabilitation, so that the period of his absence does not exceed five months.

Al-Nasr said: After the final examination of Betty Martinez’s injury, international surgeon Ramon Cugat decides to perform an operation to fix the external collateral ligament of the knee, and the player needs treatment and rehabilitation for a period of 6 months.

Martinez suffered an injury in the Al-Nassr and Al-Ahly match, in the 23rd round of the Saudi League, and Martinez joined Al-Nassr in the last summer transfer period from Atlanta United.

Martinez has participated with Al-Nassr since joining 20 matches, scoring three goals, and providing 5 crucial passes to his teammates, and Al-Nasr occupies seventh place in the Saudi League table with 36 points after playing 25 rounds.