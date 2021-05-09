The Saudi Supreme Court calls for investigating the sighting of the crescent moon of Shawwal

The Saudi Supreme Court called on all Muslims in all parts of the Kingdom to investigate the sighting of the crescent of the month of Shawwal for this year 1442 AH, on the evening of Tuesday the 29th of the current month of Ramadan.

This came in a court announcement, the text of which reads as follows:

Praise be to God, Lord of the Worlds, and blessings and peace be upon our Prophet Muhammad, his family and companions, and after:

The Supreme Court in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia wishes to all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to investigate the sighting of the crescent of the month of Shawwal on the evening of Tuesday the twenty-ninth of Ramadan for this year 1442 AH corresponding to May 11, 2021 AD.

The Supreme Court asks whoever sees it with the naked eye or through binoculars to inform the nearest court, record his testimony there, or contact the nearest center to help him reach the nearest court.

The court hopes those who have the ability to show interest in the matter, join the committees formed in the regions for this purpose, and calculate the reward and reward by participating in it because of the cooperation it involves in righteousness and piety, and the benefit of all Muslims.

God is the Grantor, and may God bless our Prophet Muhammad and all his family and companions.