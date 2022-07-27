The Saudi Royal Court announced the death of His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Rahman bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

And he will be prayed for tomorrow, Thursday, corresponding to 29/12/1443 AH, after the afternoon prayer at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh, according to what was published by the official account of the Saudi Press Agency “SPA”.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

